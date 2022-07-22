ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: What to expect

By Gage Bridgford
denverstiffs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in...

www.denverstiffs.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown posts one-word tweet amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Kevin Durant trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics were reignited Monday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the C's offered Jaylen Brown and other assets to the Brooklyn Nets for the 33-year-old superstar. Charania also reported the Nets turned down the offer and made a counter proposal. A few...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers: NBA Writer Proposes Crazy Five-Team Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

Everyone from basketball fans to NBA media love concocting wild trades on the infamous ESPN trade machine. The trade machine is a great tool to test out the financial viability of out-of-the-box trade ideas, team chemistry and trade reports be dammed. One insider put together an admittedly "absurd" five-team trade involving Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Donovan Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Will Barton
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Draymond Green
Yardbarker

Should the Denver Broncos stick with Bradley Chubb?

The Denver Broncos were certainly excited and dreaming of the impact that Bradley Chubb will provide, since being drafted 5th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Caroline State. The Broncos picked up Bradley Chubb’s fifth year option, which will pay him $12.7 million this upcoming season. Has...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Juancho Hernangomez News

The Toronto Raptors made a notable signing this Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with forward Juancho Hernangomez. In late June, the Utah Jazz waived Hernangomez. He appeared in 17 games for them last season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Hernangomez's career in the NBA hasn't taken...
NBA
Bring Me The Sports

2023 recruit Kadyn Betts reclassifies to join the Gophers now

The 2022 Golden Gophers men's basketball team just got more interesting as Class of 2023 recruit Kadyn Betts has reclassified to 2022 and will join the Gophers this fall. Betts, from Pueblo, Colorado, is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, though he's skyrocketed in other recruiting service rankings, including at PrepHoops.com where he is a 4-star player ranked 87th in the Class of 2023.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Denver Nuggets Film#Mvp
Axios Denver

Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year — in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: The Coors Field stands — which fit 50,000 fans — are 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy