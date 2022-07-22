Future Galaxy A smartphones could ditch one of their camera sensors

What you need to know

Samsung reportedly plans to change the rear camera approach for Galaxy A devices next year.

They could feature primary, ultrawide, macro sensors, excluding the depth sensor.

The first models to adapt are likely the Galaxy A24, A34, and A54 devices.

Samsung is known for incorporating multiple camera systems on its smartphones. Its camera arrays usually comprise three or four sensors, the latter of which is found on its premium Ultra models or mid-range devices. However, this may no longer be the case, at least for Samsung's Galaxy A series.

The rear camera island on Samsung's mid-range tier is pretty straightforward, and that's supposedly in for quite a change next year, The Elec reports. It suggests that Samsung plans to reduce the camera array of its A series smartphones by dropping one sensor in particular.

The report implies that Samsung is expected to compete with its Chinese counterparts by outfitting its phones with powerful primary, ultra-wide, and macro sensors while ditching the depth sensor altogether.

This new approach aims to strengthen the core camera specs rather than focusing on the total number of sensors. The alleged models implementing the newly reduced sensor system likely comprise Galaxy A24, A34, and A54.

The Elec further specifies the alleged camera specs for the aforementioned models. The Galaxy A24 will likely come with a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A34 is said to feature a 48MP standard next to an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro. Finally, the Galaxy A54 is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy A series are among some of the best cheap Android phones on the market. The Galaxy A53 , for instance, has turned out to be a solid choice and is still one of the best Samsung phones you can buy, offering a solid camera experience.

That said, all the current batch of A series phones sport quad-camera systems. The report suggests depth sensors have been used less significantly than other viable cameras on these devices. This appears to be one of the primary reasons for Samsung allegedly discontinuing the sensor for next year's mid-range phones.

The Elec also suggests that the move is a cost-cutting measure to make its phones more competitive as inflation increases prices. Additionally, Samsung's focus on mid-range products is becoming increasingly important, as the competition in this segment has been highly ambitious.

And according to The Elec, Samsung's next major Galaxy A smartphones are said to arrive in March and April 2023.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship foldable models in a few weeks' time, and reservations are currently open.

