San Francisco, CA

SF’s First “Taste of OMI” Block Party + Free Food (2022)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaste of OMI brings the best of San Francisco’s Oceanview, Merced & Ingleside neighborhoods to you! Join us for a day of food and music in San Francisco. On Ashton Ave off Ocean Ave. 1901 Ocean Ave. San Francisco, CA. The first annual Taste of OMI will feature local bands, great...

KIND’s Free “Better Than Ice Cream Truck” Visits SF (July 29-30)

KIND’s Free “Better Than Ice Cream Truck” Visits SF (July 29-30) , the KIND Better Than Ice Cream Truck is stopping in San Francisco to give away free KIND Frozen Treat Bars. KIND wants to share its insanely delicious frozen bars (that just won a People Magazine Food Award for best plant-based frozen dessert) and celebrate what makes their fan-favorite frozen dairy-free treats so good: plants! Samples will also include their newest flavor, Mint Chocolate Almond!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF’s “Bon Odori” Traditional Dance Performance (Japantown)

Obon & “Bon Odori” Traditional Japanese Dance Performance. Come dance in the streets and take part in a Japanese folk ceremony that’s been performed for nearly 600 years. Learn the steps to Tanko Bushi (a traditional Japanese folk song) and dance along with the Buddhist Church of San Francisco, who have been celebrating its “Bon Odori” (the style of dancing performed during the summer “Obon” festival) for over 90 years. Or just watch the ceremony as taiko drummers keep the beat and dancers wearing colorful kimonos and hapi coats show you their moves and how they keep this family and ancestral tradition alive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sculpture Artist of SF’s “Cupid’s Span” Dies at 93

Thanks to SFist for letting us know that Claes Oldenberg, the Swedish-born, American pop-culture sculpture artist who designed the gorgeous “Cupid’s Span” sculpture along San Francisco’s Embarcadero passed away last week at the age of 93. Cupid’s Span is a 64-foot tall* outdoor sculpture by married...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF’s “Fukuoka” Pop-Up in Japantown (July 22-31)

SF’s “Fukuoka” Pop-Up in Japantown (July 22-31) Our next pop-up experience spotlighting Fukuoka is set for Fridays, Saturdays, adSundays between July 22 & July 31. Come and visit us to experience Fukuoka in the Kinokuniya Building, 2nd floor in Japantown. Please note that we don’t really know...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Andrew Dixon – Mind Noise CD Release Party (Oakland)

Mind Noise, the much anticipated fourth album by Andrew Dixon is here, and is even more Avant Garde than his previous works. And he is going to celebrate his new creation with two big CD Release Parties! The fun begins at the Back Room in Berkeley on July 23rd at 8pm, then there will be an even bigger party at the beautiful Temescal Art Center in Oakland on July 24th at 2pm. Join us for one or both events!
OAKLAND, CA
SF’s Newest 10-Acre Waterfont Park Coming in 2025

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission on Thursday approved construction firm Swinerton to build the first portion of India Basin Waterfront Park, a community-led project that will train and hire Bayview-Hunters Point residents. The proposed plan combines the existing India Basin Shoreline Park area and 900 Innes property into...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Movie Night: “Fire of Love” at AMC Bay Street (Emeryville)

FREE (2 Tickets) – Reserved Seats. RSVP with secret code FCLAVA3459 – Booking deadline is 5pm (and we’ll email you your tickets!) Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world. Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive. FIRE OF LOVE tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.
EMERYVILLE, CA
Bazaar Cafe Maker’s Market (SF)

Join us for a pop-up Maker’s Market at Bazaar Cafe this Sunday, July 24! From ceramics to jewelry to print works, our makers have everything for all your alien summer needs!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

