Iowa Announces another Football Sellout

WAUKEE, Iowa — Omaha Biliew is staying in Iowa. Tuesday night on ESPN, the 5-star forward committed to the Cyclones, choosing ISU over Kansas, Oregon and the G-League. This is considered a massive recruiting win for the Cyclones. "I always felt like I was destined to come here," he...
Big Ten Media Days are finally here and that means that Iowa fans will get their first depth chart of the season. There has been several notable moves throughout the last few weeks and we break them all down here. The offensive line will continue to be fluid, but there's optimism in the program that they can take a step forward despite losing Tyler Linderbaum to the NFL.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, the nation's longest-tenured FBS head coach, said Tuesday at Big Ten media days that he's as concerned as he's ever been about the path college football is on right now. "I think we're in a really precarious place," said Ferentz, entering his 24th season as...
One of the biggest wins in Iowa recruiting was when the Hawkeyes landed five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa. The uber-talented defensive back prospect out of Southeast Polk arrived on Iowa's campus in January and has impressed teammates and coaches alike. Iowa lost three starting defensive backs after last season, including Dane...
Pro Football Focus released its preseason preview for the 2022 college football season recently. The Iowa Hawkeyes were given a 5.7 percent chance to win the Big Ten Conference, which is third in the Big Ten West behind Minnesota and Wisconsin. Iowa's PFF ranking is 22nd out of 130 teams.
After six years selling everything from jigsaw puzzles to rockets and radio-controlled planes, HobbyTown in Cedar Rapids is going out of business. In a news release, owners Niels and Musette Christensen cited the increasing cost of rent and inflation as reasons why they were closing. The couple opened the store...
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
The third pipeline proposed last January would stretch through eastern Iowa and would transport carbon dioxide from two ethanol plants to Illinois. The project would span 90 miles, through five counties. Lately, the pipeline has been getting more attention as the Iowa Utilities Board starts to look into the project....
Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video featured above is from December 2021. U.S. News released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday. The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards." The number one hospital in Iowa is...
The Kirkwood Institute is a self-described “conservative public-interest law firm” that operates in Iowa as a tax-exempt public charity that pursues litigation against government agencies as part of a “conservative legal movement.” (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Inset photo courtesy of Alan Ostergren of the Kirkwood Institute.)
July 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa city said maintenance being performed on the municipality's sanitary sewers is having an unusual side-effect -- causing their toilets to overflow. Locals in Johnston said their toilets have been overflowing in recent days as a result of the work being performed on...
CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
WHILE THE COST OF GASOLINE REMAINS HIGH IN GENERAL, PRICES ARE CONTINUING TO DROP. TRIPLE-A, IOWA REPORTS THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED GAS ON FRIDAY WAS FOUR DOLLARS, 16 CENTS A GALLON. THAT’S 13 CENTS CHEAPER THAN IT WAS THE PREVIOUS WEEK. THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS AT FOUR-41 A...
The owners of a Cedar Rapids hobby shop say they plan on closing their doors soon. That shop is Hobby Town located in the Town and Country Shopping Center along First Avenue in Cedar Rapids. The store is set to hold a private sale on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. and then open to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Regular store hours will then be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until everything in the store has been closed. The Gazette reports that all merchandise will be discounted up to 50% off.
UPDATE: The brother of one of the Maquoketa shooting victims says the incident was a ‘random act.’ “The families would like to inform everyone that this was a complete random act by a random person,” said Adam Morehouse, the brother of Sarah Schmidt, who was killed Friday in Maquoketa Caves State Park. Morehouse spoke in […]
A flight in route from Minneapolis to Washington/Dulles Airport was diverted and has landed safely at Eastern Iowa Airport. Pam Hinman with CID did confirm a Delta flight is on the ground in Cedar Rapids. SkyWest sent this statement after Iowa's News Now reached out to Delta. SkyWest flight 3985,...
