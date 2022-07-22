Iowa Announces another Football Sellout

The owners of a Cedar Rapids hobby shop say they plan on closing their doors soon. That shop is Hobby Town located in the Town and Country Shopping Center along First Avenue in Cedar Rapids. The store is set to hold a private sale on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. and then open to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Regular store hours will then be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until everything in the store has been closed. The Gazette reports that all merchandise will be discounted up to 50% off.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO