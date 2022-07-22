Minor injuries reported after a crash near Maple Valley (Maple Valley, WA)

On Thursday morning, a crash near Maple Valley led to minor injuries.

As per the initial information, the traffic accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m. on eastbound Highway 18 near State Route 169. The early reports showed that a tire came off a semi-truck traveling on westbound highway 18, went over the median and crashed into the front of a US Forest Service (USFS) vehicle.

According to the officers, the semi was found parked on the shoulder of westbound 18. Authorities confirmed that the incident caused only minimal injuries. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

July 22, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle