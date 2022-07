Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Lisa Stewart has joined the company’s Simpsonville office as a sales associate. Lisa grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and moved to Greenville in 2008. She graduated from Carson-Newman University, where she ran cross country and studied mass communication. Her entire career has been in the apartment management side of Real Estate. Her time working in apartment management taught her many things and made her an incredibly well-rounded professional. Lisa’s goal in her career as a real estate agent is to make the home search, buying, and selling experience an exciting and monumental time in her clients’ lives.

