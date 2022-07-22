Injuries reported after a three-vehicle wreck in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident near the Port of Tacoma led to injuries.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Marine View Drive and Taylor Way. According to the responders, a red pickup truck rolled over on the hood of a white semitrailer with its air bags deployed. Reports revealed that a black SUV was found at the scene with major damage between the two roads.

No one involved in the collision received any major injuries, officials reported. As of 2 p.m., the incident was still causing traffic delays. No timeline was given for the reopening of the roads. No other details are made available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Source: The News Tribune