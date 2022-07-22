ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy PS5 restock sold out — where to find inventory next

By Louis Ramirez
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Update: Best Buy is now sold out of consoles. Make sure to check out our PS5 restock coverage for news on the next drop.

It's been awhile, but PS5 restock has returned to Best Buy. For a limited time, the retailer has the PS5 Disc with Horizon Forbidden West in stock for $549 via this link (opens in new tab). As of 2:40 p.m. ET, it appears Best Buy still has PS5 consoles available.

Today's Best Buy PS5 restock is open to everyone. (No Totaltech membership is required). This is the first restock we've seen from Best Buy in weeks. It was first spotted by console tracker Wario 64.

Best Buy PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Console Bundle: $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This official Sony bundle comes with a PS5 Disc console and a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. It's currently in stock for $549 at Best Buy. In our Horizon Forbidden West review (opens in new tab), We called the Editor's Choice game an excellent sequel that delivers a thrilling open-world experience to fans of the original game.

PS5 Disc: for $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So, it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.

Shop must-have PS5 accessory deals

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

