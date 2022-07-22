This $190,000 TV Folds Up to Become a Sculpture

Most, if not all, televisions are made for a home living room, but one looks as though it belongs in a museum. has unveiled its latest model, the C SEED N1, which can fold and unfold into a sculpture. In the video below, the device...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. According to the CDC, more than one in four Americans — or 61 million people — have a disability that affects their daily lives. In an effort to make homes more accommodating, Pottery Barn is releasing a new collection called “The Accessible Home,” an assortment of furniture and decor items catering specifically to people with disabilities and those aging in place. But because these items were built with a range of bodies in mind, they can benefit anyone looking to enhance style and comfort within their private surroundings.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although Five Below has their name for their variety of products priced under $5, the store does carry products that are, in fact, over $5. Ranging from $10 to $30, there’s an abundance of tech products that have been a part of the company’s Five Beyond plan, including a side table with a built-in bluetooth speaker that went viral on TikTok.
Basements have the reputation of being scary, creepy, or just downright unpleasant, but one cleverly-placed indoor slide has one family’s basement evoking fun and excitement instead. Instagram account @spoiledrottenhomes, whose owner is a contractor, has shared videos of their latest remodeling project: a kitchen with a hidden slide under...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “You teach people how to treat you.” This quote, in all its different forms, is a wonderful boundary-affirming thought that can remind you that you can be in charge of how people relate to you. The idea holds true at home, too. For instance, a kitchen sink holding a few dirty mugs and that cereal bowl pooled with milk doesn’t seem to mind another set of dirty dishware added to it. On the other hand, an empty, sparkling sink encourages people to leave it that way by rinsing the dishes and popping them in the dishwasher.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It can be difficult as a renter to make big changes in a kitchen, but it’s not completely impossible. Take this kitchen transformation with funky renter-friendly checkerboard floors, for instance, or this one that completely changes the look of the cabinets and counters but can be easily undone when it’s time to move out. The great news is that both aforementioned redos cost less than $300, and the even better news is that there’s a new ultra-budget-friendly, renter-friendly kitchen to add to the list of low-cost project inspo.
Looking for a way to make your front door stand out from the rest in the neighborhood? Apartment Therapy has plenty of tips for just that: Paint it, put a wreath on it, add some sleek sconces on either side, or, if you’re feeling ambitious like Tara Boettger (@justcallmehomegirl), swap out the door lites (aka the glass windows in front).
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you recently had the urge to unplug from all of your digital devices and take a trip to the beach? Although it’s impossible to travel back in time, Hotels.com is sending a winner and their friend the opportunity to travel across the United States to the country’s best retro beach motels.
When Peggy and Anthony moved in together, they knew they needed to get creative to make their alcove studio work as both a home and a co-working space. That’s right: They both work from home, and home is one big room. In a studio apartment. In New York City.
If you traditionally think of camping as a less than glamorous experience characterized by sleeping outdoors in a stuffy tent and uncomfortable sleeping bag, one newly opened resort is here to completely change your mind. In fact, this camping experience in Alberta, Canada is straight out of a fairytale… all that’s missing is a sprinkle of pixie dust.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are tons of beautiful bar carts out there that are ready to buy — and even more possibilities if you’re willing to get your hands dirty with a little DIY. I have a hunch cocktails and mocktails taste even better when served from a handmade bar cart like this one, which Alyssa Clark (@reworkedhome) made from a 1954 Zenith television cabinet found in the trash. Really!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Thomas Square Streetcar District — Savannah, Georgia. Size: 1500 square feet. Type of Home: Duplex. Years lived in: 2 very busy,...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Our Place, one of the most stylish direct-to-consumer kitchen brands out there, has shared a lot of exciting news lately. Between the new bakeware set that contains a gorgeous roasting pan we loved, the Cast Iron Always Pan that finally makes the internet’s favorite pan oven-proof, and the brunch-ready Full of Pride Mugs (that are still available!), Our Place is clearly on a roll. And now, just to add to all of the commotion, the company has yet another major announcement: there’s a brand new color now available!
3D-printed buildings are on their way to becoming a new, sustainable norm for constructing new builds using less time, resources, and money. And one team of designers is taking the idea of 3D printed architecture to the next level by using a natural, raw mix of soil and seeds as the building material, creating a completely green structure.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In Amazon’s Dorm Roomz web series, Storm Reid shows off her 450 square foot dorm room, which happens to be very blue. It’s a fitting shade of blue, too!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Nikki Shore, husband James, son Hayden, and rescue dog Tutzy. Location: Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. Type of home: Victorian terrace. Size: 1400 square...
It took living in their new house for two years for Brittany and Jack to realize that it still didn’t feel like a home. The couple did some general updates on their own, but they turned to “No Demo Reno” star Jenn Todryk for help with the design details. In the latest episode of the HGTV series, Jenn gave their home (including the kitchen and living room) some functional and modern upgrades.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: When I bought my home it had been on the market for six months and had no offers. The living room, dining room, and kitchen were an intense lime green. One room had two red walls and two blue walls, another bedroom was peach and had a washer and dryer in it, everything was rather neglected — you get the picture. But underneath all that crazy color was a really beautiful space: good flow/layout, great light, windows on three sides, high ceilings, two balconies, and it was beautifully situated in the neighborhood I wanted to stay in, which I love for all the trees and proximity to Mont-Royal.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Mindy Kaling rarely shies away from a bold color scheme, whether through her fun fashion choices or her love of vibrantly hued furniture and decor. The “Office” alum recently gave a peek into one particularly unexpected design choice on her Instagram page, and she’s making a serious case for sunset orange walls.
All of our homes do double and triple duty these days, but Peggy and Anthony’s apartment is really working overtime: The newly cohabitating couple share an alcove studio in Queens, NYC with an open living space and bedroom nook — and they each work from home. With such...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. How many times have you gotten cozy in your bed and then realized you forgot to hit the light switch at the other side of the room? According to one viral TikTok video, you’ll never have to deal with that again.
