UFC Fight Night 208 video: Paddy Pimblett clowns Jordan Leavitt, rejects handshake at final faceoff

By Farah Hannoun, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
LONDON – Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt’s final face off on Friday ahead of their pivotal clash Saturday was an intense one.

Pimblett and Leavitt square off in a featured lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 208, which takes place at The O2 in London. The card streams on ESPN+.

Pimblett will look to make it 3-0 in the octagon. The Liverpool native has finished Luigi Vendramini and Kazula Vargas in the first round. Meanwhile, Leavitt is coming off back-to-back wins over Matt Sayles and Trey Ogden.

The ceremonial faceoffs took place Friday, hours after fighters officially made weight. Check out Pimblett and Leavitt faceoff in the video above, where Pimblett had his troll game on for Leavitt.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 208.

