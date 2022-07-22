Lions to sign DL Isaiah Buggs

The Lions have added defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs as a depth addition. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have made a depth addition to their defensive line. Isaiah Buggs is signing in Detroit, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter link).

The 25-year-old began his career with the Steelers in 2019. Over his three seasons in Pittsburgh, he grew into a larger role with each passing campaign, playing just over one-third of the team’s defensive snaps in 2021. Overall, his career in the Steel City comprised 29 games played (including seven starts), 31 tackles and one pass breakup.

The former sixth-rounder joined the Raiders in January as insurance for the playoffs, but has been on the lookout for a new home throughout the offseason. In May, he participated in the Vikings’ minicamp as a tryout, but that didn’t turn into a deal. One month later, he was among several players worked out by the Falcons.

In Detroit, Buggs will join a D-line with the likes of Michael Brockers, Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill at the top of the depth chart. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder will look to carve out a rotational role similar to the one he had last season in Pittsburgh, as the Lions transition to a 4-3 scheme. While his level of play (and PFF evaluations) to date indicates that could be his ceiling, his age and career arc could point to untapped potential for the Lions to benefit from as they look to take a step forward in 2022.