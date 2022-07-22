Political Rewind: Reps. Greene's, Loudermilk's Jan. 6 Trump pleas; Cobb controversy; teacher burnout
Giulia Heyward, @giuliaheyward, national education reporter, Capital B. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, retired columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Laura Corley, @Lauraecor, Civic Journalism Fellow, The Macon Newsroom. Maureen Downey, @AJCGetSchooled, columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Reps. Barry Loudermilk and Marjorie Taylor Greene pleaded with President Trump to call off...www.gpb.org
Comments / 0