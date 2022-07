Did the pandemic “cause” the supply chain issues we are experiencing, or merely exacerbate existing weaknesses and issues? Whether it's the new furniture for the office, the part for your automobile or the fancy coffee you are giving your sister for Christmas that is brought in by a distributor, goods coming from outside the country will have to traverse through a complex system of infrastructure constraints and government organizations, in addition to the complexities the commercial supply chains have, themselves. As has been highlighted by recent supply chain disruptions, one step out of line can disrupt the whole system—and many steps are out of line before your shipment leaves its origin.

