(25 News Now) - Did you know agriculture is the largest employer in Illinois? I sat down to talk about the power of statistics with the USDA. Mark, a lot of people don’t realize what big business agriculture really is. I am here in Springfield, Illinois, at the USDA NASS center and you’re the State Statistician. A lot of folks watching this might not understand what a statistician does for the USDA and how it actually impacts the business of agriculture. Can you do a little bit internal definition for us?

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO