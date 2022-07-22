'Full concierge' camping service helping West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials want residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that threatens agriculture and natural resources. The spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 70 different plants including grapes, apples, hops and hardwood trees. It was first detected in the United States in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania and has been spreading since. Infestations have been confirmed in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.
