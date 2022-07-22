ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎇Emmerdale Friday 22 July 2022 Where are Mandy's tips? 🎇

Mandy Dingle smells a rat in the salon. It's probably Sandra. 🐀. Gabby is furious with Amelia for what she's done and rues the day she hired the teen to babysit for her. Is Thomas about to get taken from Gabby and...

Deadline

Tony Dow Dies: ‘Leave It To Beaver” Actor’s Passing Confirmed Following Earlier Confusion

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor who personified the role of America’s big brother as the elder sibling Wally Cleaver on the TV classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died today. He was 77, and had been battling cancer. His death comes a day after his passing was mistakenly reported by his management team and his wife. A statement on his Facebook page now reads: We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world...
NFL
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Sebastian Stan is unrecognisable in first look at new movie

Sebastian Stan has surprised fans with the first look at his new movie A Different Man. The Marvel star is seen wearing facial prosthetics for the film, which centres on an outcast named Edward who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, as he looks for a fresh start. The synopsis adds (via...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kaley Cuoco's new movie adds Wonder Woman star

Wonder Woman star Connie Nielsen will appear in upcoming thriller Role Play, led by The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco. Nielsen, known for playing Queen Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman saga and Justice League, and Cuoco will star opposite Selma's David Oyelowo as well as Love Actually's Bill Nighy, who has been cast to replace Billy Bob Thornton (via Deadline).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Eastenders - Special Flashback Episode Announced

Eastenders will air a special Flashback episode featuring Peggy and the Mitchell's set in 1979 with Jaime Winstone taking on the role of Peggy. The episode will also feature characters from EastEnders history that have never been seen on screen before such as Peggy’s husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell’s older brother, Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie’s father, Stephen (Dean Roberts). Also joining the cast are: Daniel Delaney as Phil, Teddy Jay as Grant, Henry Garrett as Archie, Rose Reynolds as Glenda and George Greenland as Billy.
#Emmerdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmerdale
digitalspy.com

Colour gamut change recent episodes of Bargain Hunt

Has anyone else noticed the improved colour gamut in recent episodes of Bargain Hunt, less blue & better reproduction of reds, some of the episodes seem to have a mix of old & new cameras which really show a difference in the red teams tops, from a pinkish purple to a proper red in different shots.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Spoiler Alert (Massive spoiler inside, so only click on if you want to know)

Heaven forbid LGBTQ+ people meet one another and just happens to become friends (with Vanessa giving valuble tips, advice and support towards Mary, who is still likely coming to terms of finally accepting who she is after the poor woman spent the majority of her life hiding it for so long, of how to take the next steps within her coming out journey), oh no for some bizzare reason they MUST alll automatically fall in love with one another straight away once they set eyes on eachother cos that totes how it works in real life(!)🙄
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Kate Winslet joins A Very British Scandal director's new series

Titanic and Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet is set to star in and executive produce A Very British Scandal director Stephen Frears’ new HBO series The Palace. The Palace tells the story of "one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel", according to its official synopsis (via The Wrap).
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star has defended Channel 5 for axing soap

It has been reported that Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has defended Channel 5 for axing the soap. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/neighbours/a40699684/neighbours-stefan-dennis-channel-5-axing/. Channel 5 gave the show 14 years more life, and the actors and other staff 14 years more employment than they'd otherwise have had, and all at a large loss to Channel...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Absolute Radio Pirates

Taking over Absolute Radio 60s on 12th August. https://planetradio.co.uk/absolute-radio/music/news/introducing-absolute-radio-pirates/. Tony Blackburn, Johnnie Walker, archive clips, and modern-day insight from Shaun Keaveny among others. This should be fun. Funded by the Audio Content Fund: https://www.audiocontentfund.org.uk/projects/absolute-radio-pirates/. Funded by the Audio Content Fund: https://www.audiocontentfund.org.uk/projects/absolute-radio-pirates/. Hopefully they aren't funding much given it's a glorified...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

The Ink Black Heart

This is the title of the new Robert Galbraith, aka JK Rowling, crime thriller with a release date of the 30th August. Really looking forward to this as I have enjoyed the earlier books in the series and I believe the latest installment will come in at another whopping 900 pages plus.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

Corrie Wed 27th July. Monkey Spanner

Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. I hope everyone is well, and looking forward to constructively criticising our old friend, Coronation Street, should it be necessary. Here are the spoilers to whet our appetites. Chloe the social worker visits Kevin to question him about Abi...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - It's time the Ben pity party ended!

This isn't anything against Max Bowden as he is just doing he's best with what they giving him but seriously the show obsession with this one character is getting beyond a joke!. There isn't even any type of redemption or accountability from him, it's just Kathy and Phil making every...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Rick and Morty spin-off boss explains big change from the main show

Rick and Morty fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next season later this year – but the release of every episode of spin-off Vindicators 2 should tide people over in the meantime. Unlike its parent show, the superhero spin-off (based on the episode 'Vindicators 3: The Return...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What is Stu hiding in Corrie.

What secret is he keeping? I think he could be (and this is purely a guess) Isn’t it something to do with his Army days, and how things were back then. Isn’t it something to do with his Army days, and how things were back then. No idea....
ARMY
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Billy shares the flirting with Gemma viewers didn't see

Love Island's Billy Brown has claimed that viewers didn't see all of the "flirting" that went on between himself and Gemma Owen. The recently-dumped Islander spoke to Capital FM on Tuesday (July 26), and said he felt Gemma was "let off lightly" with what was aired to both viewers and the other Islanders on Movie Night – despite the rift it still caused between her and her partner Luca Bish.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Wow Luca was fuming at that Ekin-Sue/Davide exclusivr

Just proves without a doubt they are only in it for the win. All that smothering Gemma with kisses doesn’t fool anyone when your face gives it away Luca. Gemma saying. not bothered about all that stuff. Hope they get trounced next week. Their faces will be a picture...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Louis Tomlinson

Yes he was in 1D (now he's out free) etc. but he is selling out tours. I don't get it. The man cannot sing! He's just talking shouting or screaming! Don't get it. I am no 1D hater btw, I bought shed loads of their group and solo records, I think I even bought Louis T's and it was alright ish. Harry I get it, he is a incredible versatile singer and unique. Zayn yes a bellend, but the debut record did sell but he's not got confidence in himself to sing live ? A shame as the Pillowtalk tour would have been a huge creative explosion! Liam hit and miss musically but some OK hits but he can't sell a tour!? He's relied on features mostly and therefore has to rely on features to play live too. Niall, two great solo records but the man is more interested in playing golf!
MUSIC

