Bogalusa, LA

Sports Briefs

By Staff Reports
 5 days ago

The 15th annual Sports Work Academy Basketball camp will be returning to Bogalusa this year under the direction of former Bogalusa All-District performer Michael Galloway and former LSU and Portland Trailblazers star Nikita Wilson. Galloway is a 1985 Bogalusa High School graduate. The camp will take place at the...

David “Buck” Bennett

Dr. David “Buck” Bennett always advised “you have to start with a great opener.” Buck did that his whole life in the opening line of his column “Buck Shots” in the Bogalusa Daily News, the opening basketball shot from the court at Bogalusa High School or the Bogalusa YMCA, and finally to his journalism college students at the University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. David Bennett passed away at his home in Bogalusa on Monday, July 25, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
Successful benefit held for BGS’ King

The Pat King Benefit was held on Thursday at Southwest Mississippi Community College to help support former Bowling Green School coach/athletic director Pat King, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in March. The benefit was four preseason scrimmage softball games that featured four teams, including Bowling Green School, Amite School...
FRANKLINTON, LA
Community Calendar for July 27, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Pastor Christopher Matthews and the Bethlehem Baptist Church invite the community youth to its sixth annual “Ready-Set Back 2 School Summer Fest.” The event is given to assist the youth, pre-K through 12th grade, with free school supplies for the coming 2022-23 school session. The fun activity is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Church Family Life Center. All pre-registered youth will have backpacks tagged to avoid a line to receive their supplies. Youth are asked to pre-register to ensure safety and adequate supplies, or they may choose to register on-site. There will be empowering speakers, music with DJ AP from Leesville, and a variety of brochures. The youth will be able to cool with Cool Stop snow cones, water slide fun with permission-signed waivers and sprinklers. The youth will have an opportunity to have pictures made at the photo corner. An evening meal of chili dogs, chips, and drinks will be served to all. Each youth member will have an opportunity to receive gift cards and certificates throughout the activities.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Cora Fields

Cora Esther Miller Fields, was born on March 5, 1952, to the late Lois Smith and John Miller. Cora was married to the love of her life, the late Robert Lionel Fields Sr., and from that union seven children were born — three girls and four boys. She was...
BOGALUSA, LA
Darius “Dada” Harry

Darius “Dada” Harry was born on May 14, 1983, to Ruth Darleen Harry. Mr. Harry departed this life on July 22, 2022, at the age of 39. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his mother, Ruth Darlene Harry of Bogalusa; and one brother, Daramis Harry of McKinney, Texas.
BOGALUSA, LA
BHS students join “Justice Camp”

Bogalusa High School ninth and 10th grade scholars recently engaged in a four-day “Justice Camp.”. The New Orleans Chapter of the Federal Bar Association invited ninth and 10th graders to engage in the concept of summer camp into the federal courthouse, imparting civics education and advocacy skills that prepare students for college, career, and civic engagement. This involved interactive sessions with federal judges, lawyers, and federal law enforcement agents about their roles within the court system.
BOGALUSA, LA
Southeastern Grocers donates $140K to food banks

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, recently announced a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gov. Edwards announces $130M investment in state broadband, AT&T in Washington Parish set to get $793K

On Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130-million investment from the America Rescue Plan (ARP) to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Sheriff: Motorist charged with murder

Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, a resident of Clyde Avenue in St. Louis, Mo., was booked into the Washington Parish Jail late Tuesday evening. Breidenbach’s charges include second-degree murder and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $600,000. He had been hospitalized in New Orleans since Friday, July 8, due to serious injuries suffered during a motor vehicle accident on that date.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Sheriff: Parish man jailed for attempted murder

On Saturday, July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the vicinity of Sunny Hill Road in the Mt. Hermon area, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. Arriving on the scene, deputies reportedly discovered a male...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Parish jail report for July 22-24, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 22, 2022, through July 24, 2022:. Angelica Bennett, cruelty to a juvenile(s) Laken Harris, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, failure to appear-misdemeanor. Hendrick Bickham, probation violation. Hedrick Bickham, probation violation, failure to appear-felony. Roderick Toomer, criminal damage-felony,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

