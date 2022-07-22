ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Pulls Out All The Stops For Shaq's Visit To Europe

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qD8VR_0gpFeZeE00
Photo: Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal just wrapped up the European leg of his DJ Diesel tour , but a trip to Europe wouldn't be complete without visiting an old friend.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenian baller Goran Dragic were spotted "hooping" on stage during Shaq's set in Croatia — and that's not all they did that trip. Shaq opened up on his podcast about his experience in the NBA All-Star's stomping grounds.

"Shoutout to Luka. When I arrived in Luka’s town some people picked me up, they drove me to a mansion that Luka had set up for me. I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit, they escorted me to the show," he said, according to Sports Illustrated .

The big man continued, "Luka said ' Shaq , ain’t nothing going to happen to you when you’re in my town, Mr. O’Nealovich' – that’s what they called me. So shoutout to Luka and Goran Dragic because their people really set it up for me."

"Mr. O'Nealovich" also shared that the Mavs star took care of his stay in Slovenia. "I got there and Luka said we know you’re staying at a hotel, but we want you to stay at some place that he had for me. It was right there on the water, four-bedroom villa, he had that blue mist hookah," he said.

Not too shabby!

In the Lone Star State, Shaq has a villa of his own which he recently purchased. His new mansion in the suburbs of Dallas has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a gas fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, deluxe office, gym, home theater and three-car garage. In the backyard, Shaq will enjoy a covered patio, large pool, spa and rock waterfall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy