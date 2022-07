With the Multiverse Saga officially greenlit by Marvel President Kevin Feige at last week's San Diego Comic-Con, our MCU heroes should be gearing up now for their impending adversary, Kang The Conqueror. If they are going against a villain with countless variants in different universes like Kang, they certainly need all the help they could get, primarily someone who possesses a rare ability to jump across universes, and that is no other than America Chavez.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO