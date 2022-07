Supporters of the final abortion clinic in North Dakota have raised more than $1m – enough to move it to Minnesota where officials have vowed to protect reproductive care and women’s rights.In a development that is both bitter and sweet, a grassroots fundraising effort raised enough money for the Fargo’s Red River Women’s Clinic (RRWC), to move to new location, 15 minutes away across the river in Moorhead, Minnesota.The owner and director of the clinic, Tammi Kromenaker, says she is moved by the display of support from the community that the clinic has served for decades, and pleased that women...

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO