Camden, ME

Brett A. Hayward, service

penbaypilot.com
 5 days ago

NORTHPORT. — There will be a graveside service for Brett A. Hayward, who...

www.penbaypilot.com

penbaypilot.com

Edna P. Carter, service

THOMASTON — Edna P. Carter, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2022 at the Knox Center for Long Term Care in Rockland. A full obituary and service information will be published at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with Edna’s family, please visit their...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Terra Faye Whalen, notice

BELFAST — Terra Faye Whalen, 36, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her residence. A full obituary is being prepared. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast, Maine.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Judy Guptill Royce, service and obituary

HOPE — Judy Ann Guptill Royce, 73 from Owls Head, passed peacefully, at the home of her daughter Lisa Pendleton, surrounded by her family in an unbreakable circle of love, August 7, 2020. Born in Rockland, Maine January 17, 1947 Judy was the first child of Walter Earl Guptill...
OWLS HEAD, ME
penbaypilot.com

George Ellis Underhill, obituary

CAMDEN — George Ellis Underhill, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 9, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. Born in Camden, Maine on September 17, 1941, he was the son of George Underhill and Agnes Basford Underhill. George grew up in Lincolnville and graduated from Camden High School in 1959.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Mary Stone, obituary

WARREN — Mary Stone, 88, died suddenly at home in Warren with family by her side on July 22, 2022. Mary was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 4, 1934 to Edith Cowhig. Raised by two aunts on Newbury Street, Mary went to public schools until the fourth grade then attended Catholic schools. She graduated from Notre Dame High school and from Emmanuel College in 1955 with a degree in history.
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Unified Court closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court July 15-21. Thomas Tracey, 55, of Belfast, operating under the influence in Searsmont Aug. 3, 2019, 12 days in jail, license suspended for three years, and $700 fine. Devon Ricker, 33, of Brooks, theft by unauthorized taking...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Robert Avery Collemer, obituary

FRANKLIN, MASS. — Robert Avery Collemer, 89, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home in Franklin, Massachusetts. Born in Camden on January 20, 1933, he was the son of Harry M. and Geneva E. (Mahoney) Collemer and was a graduate of Camden High School, Class of 1951. Bob...
FRANKLIN, MA
penbaypilot.com

Marylin Quint-Rose, obituary

Acclaimed sculptor, educator and mentor Marylin Quint-Rose died on July 20, at age 95, at Knox Center for Long Term Care in Rockland, Maine. Quint-Rose was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Julius N.L Quint, manager of Harry Quint Florist, and Helen I. Lipp Quint on April 1, 1927. She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Medalia.
ROCKLAND, ME
#Oak Hill Cemetery#Cremation
penbaypilot.com

Joshua Treat IV, obituary

BELFAST — Joshua Treat IV, passed away on July 3, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born in Boothbay, Maine on February 1, 1950. Joshua grew up in Belfast, and loved sports from an early age, with fond memories of playing baseball with the Tigers Little League Team. He graduated in 1968 from Belfast High School and went on to attend both the University of Maine and Husson College. Joshua worked most of his life in the family businesses of Perry's Nuthouse and Searsport Shores Campground. Joshua had countless entertaining stories involving the campground and all of the people who stayed there.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport, Winterport receive grants to improve wastewater infrastructure

Governor Janet Mills has announced she is awarding $22 million through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to 20 wastewater treatment facilities, including in Rockport and Winterport, serving 27 communities across Maine to accelerate vital wastewater infrastructure projects. In total, the grants will support 22 wastewater projects around Maine over...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Wall fire in Camden restaurant draws area firefighters downtown

CAMDEN — Firefighters were called to the Camden harbor front, to Blaze Restaurant on Bay View Landing, for a fire that was creeping up the back wall of the kitchen. In addition to Camden firefighters, mutual aid was immediately implemented, with Hope, Lincolnville and Rockport fire departments also responding, as they do automatically when structure fires are under way in neighboring towns.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Scotty J. Richards, obituary

Scotty J. Richards, 62, of Northport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. Scott was born on October 1 in Island Falls, Maine. He had a smile that could light up the day. He was a loving husband, incredible father, and grandfather; you will never meet a harder worker.
NORTHPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Glen Smith Bridges, obituary

FREEDOM — Glen Smith Bridges died in her sleep at her home in Freedom, Maine, on July 18, 2022, hours after her 78th birthday. Glen was born to Shawna Quinn Smith and Loughton Thayer Smith on July 17, 1944, in Annapolis, Maryland. The Smiths moved to Babylon on Long Island, New York after World War Two, and Glen grew up loving her time boating with family on Great South Bay, with summer cruises to Block Island and Nantucket. She matriculated at New York University, beginning in pre-med before switching to journalism.
FREEDOM, ME
penbaypilot.com

Leila Mae Babbidge, obituary

Leila Mae Babbidge, 84, passed away peacefully at Waldo County Hospital in Belfast Maine on July 19, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Islesboro, Maine, January 2, 1938, she was the third of nine children born to Gertrude McLaughlin and Fernald Leach. She graduated from Islesboro Central School and...
ISLESBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: Peas, Raspberries and the Fourth

Scrawled at the top of my daily to-do list, that aspirational list I rarely complete, is “pick peas”, and the next day, “pick raspberries”. Generally, that is the one thing I actually do. Raspberries ripe enough to drop to the ground or peas rapidly turning from sugar sweet to starchy awfulness are what it takes to get me moving. After all, I’ve waited all year for this.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 249 calls for service for the period of July 19 to July 26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,064 calls for service. Ayele Vassell, 22, of Lewiston was issued a summons July 24 for Operating with a Suspended Registration, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic infraction July 13-21, for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. In addition to the single traffic citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

July 27 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

