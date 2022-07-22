Brett A. Hayward, service

BELFAST — Joshua Treat IV, passed away on July 3, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born in Boothbay, Maine on February 1, 1950. Joshua grew up in Belfast, and loved sports from an early age, with fond memories of playing baseball with the Tigers Little League Team. He graduated in 1968 from Belfast High School and went on to attend both the University of Maine and Husson College. Joshua worked most of his life in the family businesses of Perry's Nuthouse and Searsport Shores Campground. Joshua had countless entertaining stories involving the campground and all of the people who stayed there.

