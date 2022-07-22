Brett A. Hayward, service

FREEDOM — Glen Smith Bridges died in her sleep at her home in Freedom, Maine, on July 18, 2022, hours after her 78th birthday. Glen was born to Shawna Quinn Smith and Loughton Thayer Smith on July 17, 1944, in Annapolis, Maryland. The Smiths moved to Babylon on Long Island, New York after World War Two, and Glen grew up loving her time boating with family on Great South Bay, with summer cruises to Block Island and Nantucket. She matriculated at New York University, beginning in pre-med before switching to journalism.
