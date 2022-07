We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ll admit, when it comes to stocking up my pantry (or gifting kitchen essentials) I have a serious bias. l head over to Acid League every. single. time. I know there are loads of awesome brands out there, but no one can get between my favorite flavor masters and me. I first fell in love with the funky retailer when I discovered Saffron Gold, a dynamic and unique sauce that pleasantly complexified any anything I dumped it onto. I had never tasted anything like it. The sauce reminded me of working in restaurants, carefully curating all the elements of a dish to harmonize perfectly in one bite. How did they do that in a bottle?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO