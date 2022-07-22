ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Shooting Charge

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at another person in south St. Cloud. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Christopher Murry to 2 1/2 years in prison for the shooting incident. Murry pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in...

