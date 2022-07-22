ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

On the Go at Tigard Music Festival

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard is hosting its very first annual music festival...

www.kptv.com

kptv.com

Kangoo Jumps shoes offer hoppin’ good workout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kangoo Jumps shoes offer a unique workout by allowing you to wear shoes that are like little trampolines for your feet!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise checks out the only Kangoo Jumping Club in the Portland area to learn more. For class information check out...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portlanders heading to the coast to cool off

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - The high temperatures in Portland are forcing people to go out and find ways to stay cool and people are heading to the beach!. Some have made the short drive from Portland and others drove hours. Gerry and Pam Hexum have been at the coast since Sunday and drove all the way from Tri-Cities Washington to stay for the week. Gerry says it was supposed to be 112 degrees on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Oregon Zoo Nights | Portland Outdoor Summer Music Featuring the Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms Country Band

Zoo Nights featuring the Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms Country Band. We’re keeping the zoo open late on select Fridays this summer, and enhancing the already-spectacular experience with additional food carts, beer & wine sales, live music, keeper talks and educational fun for kids and adults alike. Members can take 20% off ticket prices – simply log in as a member first, then select your tickets.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Meals on Wheels People asking for donations of fans

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Meals on Wheels People is asking for donations of new and gently used fans to deliver along with meals to vulnerable community members. So far, volunteers have distributed several hundred fans and will continue to drop off more as they receive them over the next few days. The organization has about 20 donation locations around the Portland metro area, open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
Tigard, OR
kptv.com

Salt & Straw announces limited return of Choco Taco inspired treat

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Salt & Straw announced the limited return of their Chocolate Tacolate. On Tuesday afternoon, Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek said the restaurant will bring back their twist on Klondike’s Choco Taco to celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 4, 2022. “We realize how exciting...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland first to access new app to find missing children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is the first city in the country now able to use a brand-new app to help find missing children. The app is called Q5id Guardian and it allows users to become either volunteers or subscribers. Volunteers can download the app for free and then be...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Elephants Delicatessen Is Moving Into the Former Beaverton Bargarten Space

A sprawling Beaverton restaurant recently vacated by Bargarten—part of the legacy of beloved Der Rheinlander—has attracted another long-standing Portland food brand. Elephants, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders on their lunch breaks since 1979, is taking over the space at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

The Indian Food Scene Is Thriving on the Westside. Here Are Some of Our Favorite Restaurants.

For many Americans, Indian food equates to London-style curry house fare, with rich, creamy, frequently mild curries and garish red tandoori meats. Increasingly, offerings have grown more diverse, following an influx of immigrants from southern Indian states. Several examples of this new wave of South Indian restaurants have clustered in Portland’s western suburbs.
PORTLAND, OR
#Music Festival#Dance#Musicians#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
kptv.com

Ways to cool off as heatwave arrives in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This week will be nearing 100-degree temperatures! What better way to cool off than in the water!. To beat the heat, you can head to splash pads, the pools, and the Willamette River. Portland Parks & Rec pools would normally close in the afternoon, but those hours have changed into the evening to give families more time for summer fun.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Every Portland Suburb in a Nutshell

Okay, so it’s official. A lot of people want to move to the Portland suburbs. (Not to mention the ever-increasing number of restaurants within city limits that are opening up suburban offshoots.) Home prices, walk scores, days on market—all of that is a good indication of what a place is like, but to really get to the heart of the matter, you need a quick vibe check. We’ve already summed up Portland’s many neighborhoods in 25 words or less; now it’s time to give the booming burbs the same treatment. (Want more detail? Check out our handy neighborhood guides.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Fish-and-Chip Shop Rock Paper Fish Has Reopened in Northwest Portland

Rock Paper Fish, the pandemic pivot fish-and-chips joint, has reopened in a new location. The fast-casual collaboration between Micah “Little Big Burger” Camden, Portland-raised NFL star Ndamukong Suh, and third-generation RingSide Steakhouse owner Craig Peterson started frying up seafood once again at 2309 NW Kearney St. However, unless you happened to wander by the storefront or subscribe to RingSide’s emailed newsletter, you may not have heard about the move.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Street of Dreams showcase to open in Newberg, McMinnville

Wine Country Tour edition of the Street of Dreams tour starts July 23 this year.Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can soon check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams. The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated to occur in Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase. A total of six exceptional wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this...
NEWBERG, OR
travelmag.com

7 of the Best Day Trips from Portland

Looking for a change of scenery? There are now hundreds of day trips from Portland OR, from wine tasting tours to mountain hikes. Portland boasts a prime geographic location in the northwest of Oregon. In just two hours, you could be scaling a snow-capped mountain, sipping fine pinot noir wines in a terraced vineyard or stretching out on a sandy shoreline. While you could rent a car, one of the easiest and most affordable ways to explore the surrounding region is on a day trip. These range from affordable group tours in a mini-bus or coach to pricier private tours in a car or bike. With so many to choose from, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best day trips from Portland, Oregon based on value for money, customer reviews and itinerary.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘GetMyBoat’ makes it easy to get on the water

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – GetMyBoat, which calls itself the Airbnb of boats, allows its users to find water experiences all over the world in one place!. Whether it’s renting a kayak from a neighbor or chartering a boat for a party, the app and website make it easy to find what you’re looking for.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?

In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Summer heat wave arrives in Oregon Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the valley are waking up to a few Sunday morning clouds, but these areas are expected to burn off by about 9 a.m. Then, the heat returns this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with high temperatures topping out in the...
PORTLAND, OR

