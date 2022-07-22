ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County Park Playground in West Windsor Township NJ

By Lorelei Lawson
 4 days ago
This Mercer County Park Playground in West Windsor Township is great since it offers different play areas, a park with a multitude of activities, and lots of shady areas near the playground and picnic areas. Check out all this playground and park have to offer. 10 Things to Know...

Jersey Family Fun

Shai Shacknai Memorial Park Playground in Wayne NJ

I absolutely adore Shai Shacknai Memorial Park Playground in Wayne New Jersey. It’s tucked into a residential area and driving through the neighborhood you would never guess that there’s this beautifully magnificent accessible playground. On one side there are trees. The other side has trees and then there are homes. And yet this is one of the bigger neighborhood playgrounds we have seen.
WAYNE, NJ
94.5 PST

Mercer County, NJ Bakery and Eateries Win Big Honor

Here are some great places in Mercer County to put on your foodie bucket list, according to New Jersey Monthly. The 39th annual Jersey Choice Restaurant Poll, presented by New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, is out and there are quite a few familiar names (and personal favorites) that made the list.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Montville Community Playground in Montville NJ

The Montville Community Playground in Montville Jersey is another playground that has undergone a MASSIVE renovation. Jillian visited and wrote about this Morris County playground back in 2015. As part of our effort to revisit New Jersey playgrounds, we returned to it July 1, 2022 and were WOWED by all this playground now offers.
MONTVILLE, NJ
trentondaily.com

Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends to Host Back-to-School Readiness Fair

Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. During the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed. Furthermore, with the help local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health, event staff will be providing vaccinations, physicals, and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) assistance, tax preparation and more. Additional partners include the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services; New Jersey Department of Children and Families; Trenton Health Team; and Success Unisex Salon.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Holmdel Park Hill Top Playground in Holmdel NJ

Holmdel Park is one of Monmouth County’s most popular sites for year-round recreation. There’s so much to do there including playing at TWO different playgrounds: Forest Edge and Hill Top. This feature focuses on the Holmdel Park Hill Top Playground in Holmdel New Jersey. Though for some details we will talk about Holmdel Park as a whole.
HOLMDEL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey

We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.
POLITICS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem; Somerset SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER HUNTERDON MERCER MIDDLESEX MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM SOMERSET
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Jersey Monthly Names Best Restaurants of 2022

NJ Monthly magazine has revealed it’s annual list of the best restaurants the state has to offer in their current issue (Read Full List/Article). This year six (up from five last year) Bergen County establishments made the cut of the thirty chosen. Holdovers from previous years were The Hill...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hudson Atlantic Realty sells Camden County apartment complex for $9.5M

Cornell Manor, an 82-unit apartment property in Camden County, was sold for $9.5 million, according to Hudson Atlantic Realty, which closed the deal earlier in July. Constructed in 1963 and located in suburban Stratford, Cornell Manor is within close proximity to major highways and public transportation, which provide easy access to regional employment centers including downtown Philadelphia.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ABOUT

Jersey Family Fun is the go to resource for parents, grandparents, and loved ones looking for things to do with kids in New Jersey and ways to have fun with their children! Part online magazine for New Jersey families, part New Jersey blog, our team of parents blog about family fun in New Jersey, share great stories about family travel destinations, locate family friendly events in New Jersey for our Calendar of Events, research activities, and discover places to visit in New Jersey and elsewhere. Our stories include pictures, videos, and details from experiences of local parents like you. Whether you like to stay close to home or travel with your kids, are looking for free events in New Jersey, or something to do today, we have plenty of ideas for you to have fun with your family. You can find all of them on the pages of Jersey Family Fun.

 https://www.jerseyfamilyfun.com

