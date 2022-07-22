ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate McKinnon breaks silence to explain why she quit SNL after a decade

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 5 days ago

Kate McKinnon has opened up about her departure from Saturday Night Live.

The 38-year-old comedian and actor quit the comedy sketch show earlier this year, along with co-stars Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson.

Now, in a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, McKinnon has broken her silence and explained why, after 11 years on the show, “it was time” for her to leave.

“All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was to be on Saturday Night Live,” she said.

“So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

When asked whether she would be watching the forthcoming season of the long-running comedy, she admitted: “I don’t know what I will do. I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much.”

“It’s my family,” McKinnon continued. “It’s too emo. So, I think I’m just going to take The Bachelorette and watch it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17adZS_0gpFWASx00
Kate McKinnon on ‘SNL’ (NBC)

During her time on SNL, the comedian famously parodied former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and late Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among a host of other celebrities.

Meanwhile, McKinnon’s long-tenured run – making her the series’ longest-running female cast member – earned her nine Emmy nominations throughout the years, including a nod for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys, which take place this coming September.

