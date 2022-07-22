ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Indigenous Canadians wary, hopeful as pope prepares apology

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDuLu_0gpFW7u100

To this day, Flo Buffalo doesn’t drink milk — not since two nuns force-fed her the sour milk she had refused at the Catholic-run Ermineskin Indian Residential School for Indigenous children that she attended in the 1960s.

Holding out her right hand, she showed how she has never been able to fully straighten it out since a nun severely beat her with a stick.

“The nuns, they were real mean,” Buffalo said.

With international attention focusing on the former school in the prairie town of Maskwacis as Pope Francis visits Monday to apologize for abuses in a system designed to sever Native children from their tribal, family and religious bonds, Indigenous Canadians such as Buffalo are voicing a range of skepticism, wariness and hope.

Buffalo, a member of the Samson Cree First Nation in central Alberta, doesn’t often talk about her two years at the school. But ahead of the pontiff's visit, she sat down to relate her experiences to Associated Press journalists and a small group of teen girls who are learning about the traumatic legacy of the schools.

Speaking in the council chambers of the Montana First Nation, a neighboring Cree tribe where she now works, Buffalo recalled that the nuns, who were white, beat the girls when they spoke in their native Cree instead of English.

At the same time, Buffalo, 67, said she often defied the nuns. “I scared the hell out of them, because I wouldn't put up with their ...” she said, completing the sentence with a mischievous chuckle.

Buffalo still considers herself Catholic. But she's not going to attend Monday's event with Francis — she doesn't want to deal with the crowds, and the ones she holds responsible are the nuns who abused her and never offered an apology while they were alive.

“It shouldn’t be him apologizing,” Buffalo said. “It should be them.”

When Mavis Moberly heard the pope was coming, the news triggered some of the trauma she carries from her years at a residential school in northern Alberta. But after tears, prayers and a traditional smudging ceremony, a purification rite with scented plants, she found herself looking forward to hearing the pope's apology.

“Maybe it’s going to help me to heal and to have a little bit more inner peace," she said after last Sunday's Mass at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, a Catholic parish in Edmonton oriented to Indigenous people and culture.

The papal apology is years, if not generations, in the making.

From the 19th century into much of the 20th, Canada's government collaborated with Catholic and Protestant churches to run residential schools in “an education system in name only,” designed to weaken tribal identities and Indigenous resistance to land grabs, according to a 2015 report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

It identified 139 schools, the majority Catholic-run, where about 150,000 students were sent. “Children were abused, physically and sexually,” the report said, adding that schools were unsanitary and unsafe facilities where thousands of children died of disease, fire and other causes.

For decades, various Catholic and Protestant church groups have offered apologies, and Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 expressed his “personal anguish.”

But the painful history took on new urgency last year when surveys of former schools with ground-penetrating radar found evidence of hundreds of unmarked graves.

Pope Francis met with a Canadian Indigenous delegation this spring and apologized “for the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church” involved with the schools. He also heeded survivors' calls to make an apology on Canadian soil, leading to Monday's event where thousands of attendees are expected.

Today, the Ermineskin residential school has largely been torn down. In its place stands a newer set of school buildings, run by four Cree nations in and around Maskwacis. A large tipi in front of the secondary school demonstrates how educators are promoting pride in the once-suppressed Indigenous culture.

Rose Pipestem, a member of the Montana First Nation who is also a survivor of the Ermineskin school, said she will try to see the pope. But like Buffalo, she believes the perpetrators should have apologized.

“I’m going to go see him," she said, sitting in the council chambers near a line of photos of past Montana chiefs. "I’m not mad at him.”

Pipestem doesn’t have conscious memories of abuse at the school, where she lived from age 3 after her mother died. But a classmate told her years later that a nun had beaten her until she bled because she wasn’t doing her work on the blackboard fast enough.

“It just shocked me,” she said through tears.

Pipestem did not file a claim for compensation because she can’t recall the incident. But she knows there was abuse at the school.

“I’m always grateful I’m still around,” she said. “I think it kind of made me stronger.” She reached a point where “I didn’t believe in the Catholic religion. Why did they allow all these things to happen?”

Other survivors have found spiritual solace in Catholicism.

On Sunday, worshipers crowded into Sacred Heart for the rededication of the sanctuary after a fire. The newly restored space features large wooden beams in the shape of a tipi over the altar and evocative images of Jesus and his followers portrayed with Indigenous features.

Drummers accompanied a procession into the church, followed by a multicultural mix of musical styles and a liturgy in English and Cree.

“This church has been a part of my healing journey,” said Moberly, who has been attending for many years.

She said that as a young adult, still traumatized by her school experiences, she rejected the Catholic faith for a time, turned to drinking and made poor choices. But when she became a grandmother, she resolved to change her ways and set a strong example for others.

“It wasn’t an easy task,” she said. “There was many tears.”

Church elder Fernie Marty, 73, said Francis' visit will not only bring reconciliation but encourage what he calls “reconcili-action.”

“We all play a part in making sure that those kinds of atrocities never happen again on Canadian soil,” Marty said.

Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith said the pope's visit sends a message not only with words but with action, since he's coming to Canada even as he has canceled other trips due to health problems.

“This is showing ... how important it is for him to demonstrate personally his personal closeness to the Indigenous peoples,” Smith said.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims migrants are creating US food shortage by destroying monarch butterfly habitats

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has blamed immigrants in the US for food shortage, because he thinks they are destroying monarch butterfly habitats.“Our America is not for the illegal aliens who leave our nation, poorer, dirtier and less safe. They have made a mockery of our laws. And illegal aliens have destroyed some of the most critical monarch butterfly habitats in the world. I bet you didn’t know that,” he said on 23 July, according to a video clip that has been widely shared since. “And before you say that monarch butterflies are not that significant, we need the monarch...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

WNBA's Griner tells drug trial: 'My career is my whole life'

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but “no one explained any of it to me.” The testimony by Griner, came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home the WNBA star and another jailed American, Paul Whelan in a sharp reversal of previous policy. Details...
BASKETBALL
The Independent

US official warns Asian aggressors will face Western might

Any Asian aggressor who violates the sovereignty of other countries in the region risks punitive counter actions, just like what Russia is confronting now for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. secretary of the Navy said in a veiled warning to China's increasingly assertive behavior. Carlos Del Toro told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday night in Manila that the U.S. military focus in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea, would never slacken and in fact has intensified despite the war in Ukraine.He did not name China but underscored that Beijing has encroached in...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Independent

Biden ‘offers convicted Russian arms dealer’ in exchange for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

President Joe Biden has offered to release Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” from US custody in exchange for the return of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, according to multiple Biden Administration officials.John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters at the daily White House press briefing on Wednesday that the prisoner swap offer was communicated to Russian officials “several weeks ago”, but would not say whether Moscow had been receptive to the proposal.“We certainly hope that that Russia will favourably engage on it, but I don't want...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Seattle votes to become safe haven against ‘draconian anti-abortion’ laws

Seattle has named itself an abortion “sanctuary city”, and passed new laws that demand its police officers do not cooperate in any investigations related to bans in other states.A month after the Supreme Court struck down Roe, the 1973 ruling that two generations of women had relied upon to access safe and legal abortion, the Seattle city council voted to welcome women fearful of “draconian anti-abortion laws” in other parts of the nation.For now, abortion remains legal in Washington, California and Oregon, and the governors of those states have outlined plans to work together to best provide health care...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Benedict Xvi
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge on Wednesday put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick ruled in a lawsuit brought by the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, that Attorney General Drew Wrigley “prematurely attempted to execute” the trigger language, which was improper until the U.S. Supreme Court issued its certified judgment on Tuesday.
FARGO, ND
The Independent

Man who was part of Windrush generation ‘shamefully treated’ – judges

A man who travelled to Britain in 1960 when three as part of the Windrush generation was “shamefully treated” because he could not get “formal documentation of his immigration status”, senior judges have said.Three Court of Appeal judges said in a ruling on Wednesday, on the latest stage of a citizenship dispute, that Hubert Howard, who was born in Jamaica and died in Britain aged 62 in 2019, had suffered “serious problems” from being subject to a “hostile environment”.Lord Justice Underhill, Lord Justice Baker and Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing said Mr Howard’s family had been compensated under the Windrush Compensation...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Slain journalist's family: No help from US for a full probe

A relative of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh said Wednesday that the Biden administration's top diplomat refused her face-to-face appeal to push for a full U.S. investigation into the killing of the veteran television correspondent. Niece Lina Abu Akleh also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s family seek to take life support battle to UN

The family of Archie Battersbee want the United Nations to consider his case after losing life-support treatment fights in the UK’s High Court.The 12-year-old’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, say the UN has a protocol which allows "individuals and families" to make complaints about violations of disabled people's rights.They hope the UN could ask the UK government to delay the withdrawal of life support to Archie while a complaint is investigated.Archie has relied on mechanical ventilation since being admitted to hospital on 7 April, when he was found unconscious with a ligature over his head.Doctors treating Archie...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

764K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy