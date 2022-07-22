New York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster

The Republican candidate for New York governor was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him while on stage.

Lee Zeldin was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post near Rochester when the incident occurred, with footage showing a man stepping on stage with a knuckleduster before getting dragged to the floor.

A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said that a man, David Jakubonis (43), was arrested and charged for attempted assault in the second degree after the attack. He has since been released without bail.