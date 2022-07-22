ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
The Republican candidate for New York governor was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him while on stage.

Lee Zeldin was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post near Rochester when the incident occurred, with footage showing a man stepping on stage with a knuckleduster before getting dragged to the floor.

A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said that a man, David Jakubonis (43), was arrested and charged for attempted assault in the second degree after the attack. He has since been released without bail.

Daily Mail

Military vet who tried to stab New York Congressman Lee Zeldin 'was trying to grab his mic after he disrespected veterans': Relapsed alcoholic says he was 'checked out'

The New York man who attempted to stab US Rep. Lee Zeldin said he didn't know who the politician was and only approached him to try to take his microphone after he was told the gubernatorial candidate was 'disrespecting veterans.'. David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was arrested after allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Jesse Watters: If you attack a Republican politician in New York, you'll be out before dinner

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the attack against Lee Zeldin and voices his concerns about the crime spike on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Attacking a member of Congress is very serious. He said, "You're done," and then tried to stab him. That guy is going to sit in jail for a while, right? Wrong. He was let out without bail just a few hours later, walking around out and about now, probably ordering pizza. This is a signal to assassins.
POLITICS
CBS News

Man accused of attacking New York Rep. Lee Zeldin faces federal charge

The man accused of attempting to stab U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in New York this week is now facing a federal assault charge. David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, N.Y., was arrested Saturday and charged with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon. The federal charge came just hours after being released on his own recognizance after his arraignment on a separate state charge of attempted assault in Perinton Town Court.
FAIRPORT, NY
The Independent

Armed man who ‘tried to stab’ Republican candidate Lee Zeldin overpowered

An apparently armed man was wrestled to the ground by bystanders as he confronted Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New Yorkgovernor, at a campaign event.Mr Zeldin was not harmed in the incident, which occurred as he was speaking outside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Fairport on Thursday night. “Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him,” the Republican representative said on Twitter, thanking people for reaching out. Mr Zeldin was addressing a crowd...
FAIRPORT, NY
The Independent

Business Insider

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

