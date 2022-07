A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters had to extinguish a fire burning in heavy brush and trees early this morning on the Douglas County side of the Apple Capital Loop Trail. The man suspected of burglarizing several Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee cabins has been formally charged with that crime and A man who rammed his car into a Wenatchee police patrol vehicle in 2020 will serve a year and a day in jail.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO