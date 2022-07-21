ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Astellas Unveils Plans to Open New Biotech Campus in South San Francisco

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38S7gf_0gpFR75400
1 of 2

New 154,000-square-foot facility will provide a West Coast center with a focus on research, innovation, and commercial collaboration across corporate and program areas

TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) today announced plans to create an integrated biotechnology campus in South San Francisco as its West Coast innovation and research center. The new 154,000-square-foot building at 480 Forbes Boulevard will allow for the co-location of several Astellas business units and functions currently located independently throughout the San Francisco area.

The new innovation and research center will include employees across research, technical operations, medical and development, commercial, and relevant administrative support functions. Astellas will invest approximately $70 million to create the new state-of-the-art facility, which will provide lab and co-working spaces to accommodate future growth as it advances a range of innovative cell and gene therapies for patients with limited or no treatment options, including rare diseases and cancer.

“By uniting our business units in the Bay Area, we are creating a dedicated West Coast center in the vibrant South San Francisco corridor alongside other leaders in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry,” said Yoshitsugu Shitaka, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Astellas. “Similar to the Astellas Biomedical Innovation Hub located in the greater Boston area, this new facility will foster even greater levels of collaboration amongst our world-class, multi-disciplinary teams working in cell and gene therapies, development of business opportunities and all those who support our endeavors to create value for patients.”

Astellas expects to complete the building and be operational in summer 2023. Astellas will be the sole occupant of the new building and will spend the next year equipping the interior with state-of-the-art research labs, office spaces, and other amenities specifically designed to accommodate the West Coast employees of Astellas Gene Therapies, Xyphos Biosciences, business development, Rx+® Business Accelerator, and the planned future growth within those units. In addition, the co-location of these businesses allows for more efficient use of space by combining the lab and office facilities into one new building, compared to current independent locations.

Astellas’ VISION is to be at the forefront of healthcare change and to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. Under this vision, Astellas is focused on bringing life-changing cell and gene therapy treatments to patients suffering from diseases that lack treatment options.

Astellas has already reflected the impact from this matter in its financial forecast of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

About Astellas Gene Therapies

Astellas Gene Therapies is an Astellas Center of Excellence developing genetic medicines with the potential to deliver transformative value for patients. Our gene therapy drug discovery engine is built around innovative science, a validated AAV platform, and industry leading internal manufacturing capability with a particular focus on rare diseases of the eye, CNS and neuromuscular system. We will also be advancing additional Astellas gene therapy programs toward clinical investigation. We are based in San Francisco, with manufacturing and laboratory facilities in South San Francisco, Calif., and Sanford, N.C.

About Xyphos Biosciences, Inc., an Astellas Company

Xyphos Biosciences Inc., located in South San Francisco, Calif., is an Astellas Center of Excellence for Cancer Cell Therapy developing medicines to cure solid tumors with a precision, off-the-shelf “Standard Pharmaceutical like Cell Therapy” platform, which can be easily tailored to the needs of individual patients and adapted to multiple disease targets. Utilizing a deep understanding of cancer biology and the tumor microenvironment, we are developing a flexible and versatile platform to direct the body’s immune cells to target single or multiple tumor antigens to fuel a stronger immune response, while avoiding immune rejection. By combining our ACCEL™ technology, a universal CAR (chimeric antigen receptor), and Universal Cells’ Universal Donor Cells (UDC) technology, we aim to create a unique platform that offers greater speed and flexibility compared to currently approved chimeric antigen receptor cell therapies and expands potential value for as many cancer patients as possible.

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas’ intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-unveils-plans-to-open-new-biotech-campus-in-south-san-francisco-301591457.html

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Mark Zuckerberg's San Francisco home sells for $31M

SAN FRANCISCO - Mark Zuckerberg sold his San Francisco home for $31 million in a grant deed filed with the city on July 1. The off-market sale is the biggest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year, according to the Real Deal, San Francisco Real Estate News. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

2020’s ‘Orange Skies’ Are (Probably) Returning to San Francisco Tomorrow

This year’s wildfire began, blessedly timid. Sighs of relief could’ve been heard echoing through empty tin cans pressed against thin drywall separating Bay Area apartments. Nevermind the fact that California’s drought conditions continue to worsen — leaving some of the state’s large water reservoirs, like Lake Oroville and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area home foreclosures rising after pandemic pause

Brace yourself: Home foreclosures are on the rise in the Bay Area after grinding to a halt for most of the pandemic. But real estate experts say the recent spike signals more of a return to normal rather than a coming housing crash, though foreclosures are primed to continue trending upward in the months ahead.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

From coast to coast, prospective homebuyers are on the hunt for affordability — even if it means leaving their city to find it. A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Business Opportunities#Drugs#Cancer#Astellas Pharma Inc#Tse
NBC Bay Area

150 Years Ago, Emperor Norton Called for a Bridge Now Known as the Bay Bridge

For a region that rises and falls by its transportation, there's been very little fanfare for the anniversary of one of the greatest prognostications in Bay Area transportation history; it was 150 years ago the self-proclaimed Emperor Norton called for the construction of a bridge linking San Francisco and Oakland, more than six decades before the actual structure was built.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: A sweet bounty awaits inside family’s East San Jose bakery

It’s easy to underestimate the wonders within Mexico Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue in East San Jose from its modest storefront. But stepping inside, the interior, like some magical Tardis machine, seems three or four times larger than it possibly could be as the mind struggles to take in the colors, shapes and varieties of all the... The post The Biz Beat: A sweet bounty awaits inside family’s East San Jose bakery appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

Hilton San Francisco Union Square Pool Pictures & Reviews (CA)

We stayed here for three nights and had a good time. The hotel was respectful of my Diamond Hilton membership and gave me an upgrade to a 35th Floor room when checking in. The comments below are based on my personal observations. Room: comfortable. As the Floor was high the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco’s Patxi’s Pizza closes 24th Street location

Patxi’s Pizza, one of the few restaurants in San Francisco specializing in deep dish, has closed its Noe Valley location at 4042 24th St., according to Marcia Gagliardi, aka The Tablehopper. An eviction notice was posted on the longtime pizza parlor’s window Tuesday, Magliardi reported. Known for thick...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Walnut Creek, CA USA

So I am here at Walnut Creek Kaiser on an Interim Leadership assignment. It is my first one and I am here alone. I put my bag down on a bench because it was heavy and I saw the heart under the bench! It was such a delight to find it! I thought I should leave it in case someone dropped it but when I saw the butterfly I knew it was meant to be mine!! Thank you for making my day!!
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted early Saturday morning in San Mateo, police announced in a Facebook post. The animal was caught on video around 1:52 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 1400 block of Yew Street. Police say the mountain lion was not acting aggressively and appeared […]
SAN MATEO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: What Was Once a Cow Pasture

The closest major airport to Redwood City is San Francisco International. Approximately 16 million passengers traverse SFO each year, making it one of the busiest airports in the United States. However, this central international hub had a very humble beginning. The land it rests upon was originally part of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
drivinvibin.com

What Lies Under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco?

No trip to San Francisco is complete without cruising across the Golden Gate Bridge or snapping a picture of it. It’s a historic bridge that’s an icon for the city but also has quite a bit of mystery. You may not know it, but something lies underneath its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy