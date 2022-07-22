Satellite Images Show Drastic Water Loss At Lake Mead

Photo : NASA

NASA has released satellite images of Lake Mead's record-low water levels. The images show a comparison of the photos from 2000 to 2022, and the difference is honestly astounding.

NASA says the water levels are the lowest they've been since April of 1937. That's when the reservoir was being filled for the very first time.

According to NASA, the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,041.30 feet above sea level on July 18th. For comparison, the water elevation at the end of July 2000 was 1,199.97 feet.

NASA explained, "The water levels should stay aboce 1000 feet to continue operating hydropower turbines at normal levels."