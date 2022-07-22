This Is Florida's Weirdest Roadside Attraction

Photo : Getty Images

When you're on a road trip, you'll be exposed to stunning landscapes, interesting views of nearby cities and towns, and of course, roadside attractions. Luckily, the United States has no shortage of weirdness on the roads, as Trips To Discover found out.

The website pinpointed the weirdest roadside attractions in every state, featuring local mascots, eccentric buildings, unique landmarks and signs, natural phenomena, and even living creatures.

Writers say the strangest thing you can find on Florida roads is... The Monument of States!

Atlas Obscura says this fascinating memorial, erected in 1943, weighs an estimated 100,000 pounds! It was the personal project of Dr. Charles Bressler-Pettis, who was the president of the Kissimmee All-States Tourist Club at the time.

Writers delve more into the Monument of States' history: