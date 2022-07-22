ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is Florida's Weirdest Roadside Attraction

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

When you're on a road trip, you'll be exposed to stunning landscapes, interesting views of nearby cities and towns, and of course, roadside attractions. Luckily, the United States has no shortage of weirdness on the roads, as Trips To Discover found out.

The website pinpointed the weirdest roadside attractions in every state, featuring local mascots, eccentric buildings, unique landmarks and signs, natural phenomena, and even living creatures.

Writers say the strangest thing you can find on Florida roads is... The Monument of States!

Atlas Obscura says this fascinating memorial, erected in 1943, weighs an estimated 100,000 pounds! It was the personal project of Dr. Charles Bressler-Pettis, who was the president of the Kissimmee All-States Tourist Club at the time.

Writers delve more into the Monument of States' history:

"This weird, yet cool, 50-foot tower on Monument Avenue in downtown Kissimmee displays a rock from every state in the continental U.S. It was donated by volunteers and created to be a patriotic symbol of the unity of the states after the attack on Pearl Harbor during the Second World War. Today, it’s one of a few retro spots in Florida that will take you back in time."

