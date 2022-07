Google to Establish Presence in Central Loop in Transformative Deal. Completing a sale that has eluded State government for decades, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the final closing of the James R. Thompson Center at 100 West Randolph Street and transfer of property title to JRTC Holdings, LLC. Google will become the building’s new occupant, establishing its presence in the Central Loop. Google and JRTC Holdings, LLC have entered into a build-to-suit agreement for the redevelopment of the building, which Google intends to occupy upon completion of the renovation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO