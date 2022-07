We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Google's feisty $450 midranger - the new Pixel 6a - has undergone the teardown treatment before it has even been released to the public as the launch is scheduled for later this week. The indefatigable PBK disassembler used the weekend to tear into a Pixel 6a and gave it very good repairability score of 7/10, better than the 5.5/10 score that the Google Pixel 6 Pro got on account of its harder to pry off components like the battery unit.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO