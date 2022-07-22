ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Boy Missing 1 Yr And Other Idaho Mysteries Needing Answers

There have been some awful mysterious things happening to children around Idaho that we still need answers for. It has been a year since Michael Vaughan the 6-year-old boy from Fruitland, Idaho went missing. This mystery and others are some that still haunt Idahoans and their families. Michael Vaughan....

