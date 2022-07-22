ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Soledad Police arrest alleged bar fight shooter

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M62bM_0gpFGvwO00
Soledad Police

SOLEDAD, CALIF. (KION TV)- Soledad Police arrested 25-year-old Paul Olivas Jr after he shot one round in the air outside the Watering Trough Bar on West Street on Thursday night.

At 11:30 p.m., police were called after receiving calls of a fight. Greenfield Police, Gonzales Police, King City Police and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist.

After units responded, it was upgraded to a shooting. Officers detained three males on the 200 block of Market Street.

After the scene was controlled, officers looked at surveillance cameras and determined Olivas Jr. was involved in the fight. The fight broke out inside the bar, and Olivas Jr was pushed out of the bar along with others involved in the fight, said police.

He is then seen retrieving a gun from his waistband, walking back towards the bar, where he points the gun towards the crowd and bar, then shoots one round into the air, according to police.

Olivas was arrested and booked in the Monterey County Jail. He is being charged with numerous weapons charges and recklessly discharging the weapon at an occupied building, according to police.

Comments / 1

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy Police arrest four in realtion to two separate July stabbings

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said they arrested four suspects concerning two stabbings in city limits during July. The stabbings occurred on July 18 at 3 p.m. and July 20 at 2 a.m., respectively. The first stabbing was on Animas Avenue and Murray Avenue, and the second was on the 79000 block of Monterey Street, The post Gilroy Police arrest four in realtion to two separate July stabbings appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in connection with Gilroy violent crime spree

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a spree of violent crimes in Gilroy, the Gilroy Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday. Gilroy residents Jason Moreno, 20, and Irene Wofford, 26, are linked to two stabbings and four other violent crime incidents. GPD responded to the area of Las Animas […]
GILROY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing elderly woman’s purse in Watsonville

Originally published as a Watsonville Police Department Facebook post:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a purse snatching suspect wanted out of Santa Cruz County. The suspect, 20-year-old Bryan Palacios Zapien, is accused of robbing an elderly woman on the 100 block of Seacliff Dr. in Aptos Monday afternoon. Following the robbery, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office put out a photo and description of the suspect and his car.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City teens arrested for December murders

KING CITY — An additional two teenagers from King City have been arrested for their involvement in the deaths of two residents and an unborn child last December. King City Police Department detectives arrested the juvenile males, both 17 years old, on July 25 for three counts of homicide. At the time of their arrests, each suspect was being lodged in Monterey County Juvenile Hall for “unrelated criminal charges to this investigation,” police said in a news release Monday.
KING CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Greenfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Soledad, CA
Crime & Safety
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, CA
City
Soledad, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sanbenito.com

Sheriff’s office investigating attempted murder

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged attempted murder in relation to a July 24 shooting at an Aromas RV park. About 9:15pm Sunday, a man called police to report he had been shot by an unknown person, Sheriff Eric Taylor said in a press release. Another caller reported hearing three gunshots in the area of the Monterey RV Park, located at 1400 Highway 101 in Aromas.
AROMAS, CA
KSBW.com

2 teens arrested for 2021 triple-homicide in King City

KING CITY, Calif. — The King City Police Department reported the arrest of two more suspects in connection with a December 2021 triple-homicide. Video Player: 2 arrested, 3 sought in connection to double homicide in King City (2021) Carlos Lopez Sanchez, 20, and Selena Gonzalez Godoy, 18, and Godoy's...
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Group of thieves hit Salinas mall store in organized heist

SALINAS, Calif. — A group of thieves burglarized a Sunglass Hut located at Northridge Mall and are believed to have been involved in a similar burglary in Gilroy later the same day. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - July 27) According to Salinas police investigators, a group of...
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime
KSBW.com

Hollister police investigating weekend barbecue shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting at Veteran's Memorial Park from over the weekend. According to police, around 6 p.m. on Sunday officers were sent to the park after reports of a fight were called in. When police arrived they found several shell casings...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said they are investing a shooting at the Monterey RV Park in Aromas that happened Sunday night. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said there is no suspect information at this time. How many shots were The post SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside releases new policy to prioritize cold cases

SEASIDE, Calif. (KMUV) The Seaside Police Department is sending a message to murderers: "we will never quit." After partnering with the Monterey County Cold Case Task Force the police department has gained some momentum through the additional support and funding. A new policy is being implemented surrounding cold case investigations,...
SEASIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBW.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspected hit-and-run driver in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver. Officers say a driver hit a pedestrian on the 1100 block of Elm Avenue on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old victim with major head injuries. Witnesses say the driver fled the scene and left the victim lying in the road.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Man shot in Aromas area of San Benito County

AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted homicide in the Aromas area. Investigators said the victim called dispatch around 9:15 p.m. Sunday to report that he had been shot. A second caller reported hearing three gunshots in the area of the Monterey RV...
AROMAS, CA
KSBW.com

Man shot during large fight in Salinas, police say

SALINAS, Calif. — Shots fired during a large fight in Salinas led to one man being hospitalized. According to the Salinas Police Department, early Saturday morning at 1:55 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a large fight on the 200 block of Main Street. When officers arrived...
SALINAS, CA
crimevoice.com

Four Suspects Arrested in Connection to East Bernal Drive Murders

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “On August 31, 2021, at approximately 12:33 pm Salinas Police Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 10 shots fired on E. Bernal Dr near the intersection Maryal Dr. On arrival officers located two victims, Michael David Ramos (33) and Amanda Nicole Ferrel (30) both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tragically both victims succumbed to their injuries.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man found dead inside burned tent at Santa Cruz Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department said a man was found dead in a tent that caught fire on the riverbed at San Lorenzo Park. Santa Cruz Fire said that the cause of the fire Saturday night is believed to be a candle that burned the tent. The cause of death for the man found in the tent is awaiting an autopsy.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy