Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a murder reported Sunday at a home in Mabton. Deputies say they were called to the 5300 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road where they found a 30-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. An investigation found 30-year-old Mathew Rand of Grandview entered the home uninvited as he was carrying a gun in his waistband. Deputies say the homeowner, 47-year-old Jon Ray Bonewell Jr. and Rand went outside where a fight started. They say Bonewell then shot Rand after he refused to drop his gun. That's what the investigation at the scene found. But it took an odd twist after authorties began speaking with the homeowner, Bonewell.

MABTON, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO