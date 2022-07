SPOKANE, Wash. — Could a Chick-fil-A be coming to the South Hill?. It’s possible, but there could be some hurdles. San Diego’s 4G Development and Consulting has filed an application with the City of Spokane expressing interest in putting a franchise at the corner of 29th Ave and Regal St. The possible location would be right across the street from KFC and the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO