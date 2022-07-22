ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Didn’t Have to Die to Be A Hero in 'Stranger Things'

By Chris Sasaguay
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things is full of fandoms that pop up with each new season. The biggest right now is all about Joseph Quinn’s Metallica-loving, Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. But the show wouldn’t return from such a long hiatus to have a newly introduced character bite the dust yet again, would it?...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Detained at Airport, Released When Recognized as Eddie Munson

There is no doubt that Joseph Quinn is the breakout star from the massively successful Stranger Things 4. However, not even he could guess that his status as a breakout star would become, well, literal. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Quinn detailed a run-in he had with U.S. Immigration at the airport on the way to his appearance on Fallon's show and how if it weren't for the success of Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, the Metallica loving, Dungeons and Dragons playing rocker, he might still be waiting in the airport right now.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

Why Now Is the Time for 'What We Do in the Shadows' to Bring Back Beanie Feldstein

FX's What We Do In The Shadows has had plenty of fun guest stars throughout its four seasons but one of the first to appear on the comedy/horror mockumentary series is Beanie Feldstein, who played one of Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) LARPing virgin friends. As the series progressed in the first season, Jenna's arc became more of a focus, with the show detailing the unfair treatment that the young woman receives from her peers. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has sympathy for the poor virgin and turns her into a vampire in the episode "Manhattan Night Club." In "Citizenship," the show dives more into Jenna's transformation as a vampire, with Nadja notably training Jenna to get her first kill. Jenna ultimately gains the unique power of invisibility and sucks the blood out of some douche at a party; however, the arc of the newly formed vampire ends following that particular episode. Now, part of that had to do with scheduling, as it was reported that Feldstein had a role in Season 2, but she had filming commitments that wouldn't allow her to return.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Editing Older Episodes After Fans Theorize Jonathan Byers Scene Was Changed

Netflix's juggernaut Stranger Things has been in the spotlight since Season 4 dropped and instantly became one of the most viewed shows on the platform, but the renewed attention has also sparked a bit of a conspiracy theory. Recently, viewers have reported that a scene from Season 1 showing Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) taking photos of Nancy (Natalia Dyer) while she was undressing had been edited out to instead show the elder Byers sibling just snapping pictures of Barb (Shannon Purser) sitting by the pool moments before her death. Fans speculated that the change was made because the writers were unhappy with how pervy it made Jonathan look, even if the larger sequence itself was already a bit creepy.
TV SERIES
Collider

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Will Guillermo Ever Stop Wanting to be a Vampire? Harvey Guillén Weighs In

Two weeks after the Season 4 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows, the cast swept into San Diego Comic-Con and joined Collider's Perri Nemiroff for an interview to talk about all things vampires, the ambitious Night Market scene, the eerie baby Colin Robinson, and of course Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) near-constant wish of being turned into a vampire by Nandor (Kayvan Novak).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

'My Dentist’s Murder Trial': David Harbour and Pedro Pascal to Star in True Crime Series at HBO

Fresh off of their performances The Mandalorian and Stranger Things, Pedro Pascal and David Harbour are set to executive produce and star in My Dentist’s Murder Trial, a limited series from HBO, according to Deadline. Pascal will star in the true crime series as Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was indicted for the murder of Thomas Kolman, his friend. The series will be inspired by “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, false identities, and a lethal sedation,” a 2017 New Yorker article written by James Lasdun, who personally knew Nunez as his dentist.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
MOVIES
Collider

Dakota Johnson Makes 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Feel Like a Warm Hug

Cha Cha Real Smooth is very much Cooper Raiff's creation. He wrote/directed/produced/edited and starred in this Sundance charmer, and creates the entire homey attitude and lo-fi atmosphere that the film surrounds itself in. But what turns this film into a story of warmth and compassion rather than an exercise in unmitigated whimsy is his co-star Dakota Johnson. Raiff's character Andrew, despite being congeniality personified, is certainly not without his flaws. But a coming of age story like Andrew's often ends up with tunnel vision, with all the world's conundrums swirling around the protagonist's adolescence. Johnson's Domino enters the turbulence of Andrew's early 20s not as someone with a role to play but as someone with her own winding road waiting to be traveled. Johnson's ability to anchor Raiff's coming of age tale in the real world comes from her treatment as a co-protagonist rather than someone billed in the supporting cast.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Vigilante#Demobats#Demogorgon#D D
Collider

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' Cancelled After Seven Seasons on TBS

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to cancel Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee’s representatives confirmed the news, stating the show “will not return to the network in the fall.”. The cancellation news comes in light alongside other popular late night show cancellations, which include TBS’...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How To Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3: Where Is the New Season Streaming?

Harley Quinn is an adult-animated series created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, and Dean Lorey, which stars the titular DC Comics character of the same name. The series ultimately follows Harley’s chaotic life after breaking up with the Joker. While trying to prove her worth as a villain to join the Legion of Doom, Harley makes an unusual assortment of new friends. Together, they find themselves in crazy situations involving other heroes and villains, with the fate of Gotham hanging in the balance, and realize they may not be bad as they once thought.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Rose Leslie Performances to Watch After 'The Time Traveler's Wife'

The Time Traveler's Wife, a recent adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name, aired its season finale a month ago with a cliffhanger. Unfortunately, the show was canceled by HBO. Rose Leslie, the show's leading actress and titular wife, who gave a fantastic performance. The audience has been so moved by her work that they are baffled at the cancelation news.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

7 Delightfully Eccentric Jenny Slate Performances, From 'Parks & Rec' to 'Marcel the Shell'

Oh, Jenny Slate. You’re a national treasure, and we’re happy to have you. She’s made a name for herself the last decade or so, after a season-long stint on Saturday Night Live and a series of appearances on variety shows like Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Kroll Show. With an unflinching sense of humor and a dedication to disappear into hilarious, eccentric characters, Slate is a crucial voice in the modern comedy scene. Even if you don’t know her face, you’ve probably heard her voice, considering she’s lent it to some high-profile animated flicks like The Lorax, The Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia, and Despicable Me 3. She’s funny, quite funny, and as you’ll see in her YouTube short series Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Catherine, she’s got a knack for crafting her own endearingly odd characters. In honor of Slate and her prolific comedy career, we’ve catered a shortlist of some of her most iconic performances. Enjoy!
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Wedding Season': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is known for hot weather, beach adventures, and childhood family vacations. Those of a certain age may also have another perennial association in mind: wedding season. Whether not interested in marriage, in casual relationships, or still figuring things out romantically, the pressure to tie the knot is palpable for the not married at this time of year. Attending wedding after wedding can be a daunting and emotionally draining task. It can be a fiscally draining one as well, especially if you are part of the wedding party. A study done by Wedding Wire noted that the estimated average cost of being a bridesmaid is $1200 for each wedding. Given all this, it's certainly understandable that many people are uncomfortable with wedding season and choose to avoid it if possible. Sometimes a super-involved parent can be comforting in this situation, as people can sit back and have their parents arrange their matches for them. Other times, it can be an unwelcome imposition. Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy film Wedding Season explores just this premise.
TV SERIES
Collider

If You Like Taika Waititi’s Filmmaking in ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ Here’s 11 More Movies to Watch

Taika Waititi’s brand of humor has taken over the entertainment industry. After the success of his early independent films, such as Eagle vs. Shark, What We Do In The Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Waititi brought his idiosyncratic flavor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok. Even for those who felt that the Marvel brand had become stale, Ragnarok felt like a breath of fresh air. In recent years, Waititi has taken his talents to television as well, as he’s overseen the FX continuation of What We Do In The Shadows, the acclaimed HBO series Our Flag Means Death, and several episodes of The Mandalorian.
MOVIES
Collider

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Cast & Character Guide: Who Will the Baba Yaga be Fighting Next?

The cinematic journey of John Wick is only two years away from being a decade long, and it doesn't seem like this roller coaster of an action franchise will be ending any time soon. The long-running franchise has been rightly heralded by fans and critics alike as the best action film series going today, with its impeccable fight choreography and ever-expanded lore and universe being second to none for the genre. That universe seems to keep getting bigger, with the upcoming Ana de Armas-starring spin-off film Ballerina in early development as well as The Continental prequel show set to hit Starz later this year.
MOVIES
Collider

Mike Judge Talks New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series and ‘Idiocracy’ at SDCC

If you’re a fan of Beavis and Butt-Head, 2022 is a great year. That’s because not only has Paramount+ released a new movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, the streamer is about to launch a new series, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, on August 4. However, unlike the original Beavis and Butt-Head series, which had them talking over music videos, in the new series, they’re also watching YouTube and TikTok. As you can see in the first clip, this seems like a match made in heaven.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

MCU: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and 7 Other Movies Which Divided the Fanbase

Ever since Iron Man was released way back in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a steadfast pillar of the movie-going experience, delivering reliable, entertaining blockbuster action to the masses through multiple storylines and dozens of characters. Most, if not all, of the franchise’s films have experienced overwhelming financial success, but some have earned widespread critical acclaim whilst others have come to be viewed as lesser and, ultimately, forgettable entries from the MCU.
MOVIES
Collider

From the Recording Booth to the Soundstage: 4 of Rihanna's Best Film Performances

There is a lot to say about the one and only Rihanna; not only is she one of the best-selling musicians of all time, a CEO whose brands have now become staples of the beauty and fashion industry, a trailblazer in fashion, and one of the best-dressed people in history, but she's also got a pretty solid acting career under her belt too. Her lustrous career is something that very few ever get to experience, and it's clear that she isn't going away any time soon, with her future biopic bound to hit the silver screen one day.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'The Matrix' to 'Avatar': 11 Most Popular Films Inspired by Anime

Filmmaking has always fed upon itself, with newer movies often taking inspiration from those that came before. Sometimes these influences are subtle; sometimes, the similarities are too visible or too numerous to ignore. Such exchanges occur not only among filmmakers of the same country, but across cultures as well. Anime in particular has increasingly distinguished itself for its influence on Western filmmakers. In some of the following instances, the similarities between the two films were met with controversy, while others fell among a friendly exchange of ideas. Some borrow the very composition of the scenes in the movies from which they take inspiration, while others only take inspiration from the original film’s concept. Here are 11 films that were inspired by anime.
COMICS
BGR.com

Ana de Armas was the best part of The Gray Man – here’s where else to see her on Netflix

On paper, a brunette Cuban actress might sound like an odd casting choice for the role of Marilyn Monroe in one of Netflix’s most anticipated new movies coming later this year. The simple fact of the matter, though, is that when it comes to Ana de Armas — stay with us here, because this is a kind of Hollywood-insidery take that might be a little hard to follow — she is a scene-stealing, heart-breaking, impossible-to-dislike performer who is apparently bound by nothing.
MOVIES

