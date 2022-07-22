ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The 10 Best 'That 70s Show' Episodes, Ranked

By Jeff Merrick
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanging out in the basement doing the same old thing, the groovy sitcom, That 70s Show (1998), spanned 8 seasons and totaled 200 episodes by its finale in 2006. While the series is set in the 70s the character interactions and day-to-day family dilemmas have remained relevant long after the show...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Deleted Scene Shows Daniel Trying to Motivate His Students

Cobra Kai fans are getting a double dose of karate this September! Sony Pictures Television has announced that Season 4 will release on DVD on September 13. Ahead of the release, they shared a deleted scene from the season. Along with the scene, additional bonus features will include a blooper reel and a "Karate Dad" featurette.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Delightfully Eccentric Jenny Slate Performances, From 'Parks & Rec' to 'Marcel the Shell'

Oh, Jenny Slate. You’re a national treasure, and we’re happy to have you. She’s made a name for herself the last decade or so, after a season-long stint on Saturday Night Live and a series of appearances on variety shows like Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Kroll Show. With an unflinching sense of humor and a dedication to disappear into hilarious, eccentric characters, Slate is a crucial voice in the modern comedy scene. Even if you don’t know her face, you’ve probably heard her voice, considering she’s lent it to some high-profile animated flicks like The Lorax, The Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia, and Despicable Me 3. She’s funny, quite funny, and as you’ll see in her YouTube short series Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Catherine, she’s got a knack for crafting her own endearingly odd characters. In honor of Slate and her prolific comedy career, we’ve catered a shortlist of some of her most iconic performances. Enjoy!
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Mike Judge Talks New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series and ‘Idiocracy’ at SDCC

If you’re a fan of Beavis and Butt-Head, 2022 is a great year. That’s because not only has Paramount+ released a new movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, the streamer is about to launch a new series, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, on August 4. However, unlike the original Beavis and Butt-Head series, which had them talking over music videos, in the new series, they’re also watching YouTube and TikTok. As you can see in the first clip, this seems like a match made in heaven.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why Now Is the Time for 'What We Do in the Shadows' to Bring Back Beanie Feldstein

FX's What We Do In The Shadows has had plenty of fun guest stars throughout its four seasons but one of the first to appear on the comedy/horror mockumentary series is Beanie Feldstein, who played one of Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) LARPing virgin friends. As the series progressed in the first season, Jenna's arc became more of a focus, with the show detailing the unfair treatment that the young woman receives from her peers. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has sympathy for the poor virgin and turns her into a vampire in the episode "Manhattan Night Club." In "Citizenship," the show dives more into Jenna's transformation as a vampire, with Nadja notably training Jenna to get her first kill. Jenna ultimately gains the unique power of invisibility and sucks the blood out of some douche at a party; however, the arc of the newly formed vampire ends following that particular episode. Now, part of that had to do with scheduling, as it was reported that Feldstein had a role in Season 2, but she had filming commitments that wouldn't allow her to return.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Lisa Robin Kelly
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Laura Prepon
Collider

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Editing Older Episodes After Fans Theorize Jonathan Byers Scene Was Changed

Netflix's juggernaut Stranger Things has been in the spotlight since Season 4 dropped and instantly became one of the most viewed shows on the platform, but the renewed attention has also sparked a bit of a conspiracy theory. Recently, viewers have reported that a scene from Season 1 showing Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) taking photos of Nancy (Natalia Dyer) while she was undressing had been edited out to instead show the elder Byers sibling just snapping pictures of Barb (Shannon Purser) sitting by the pool moments before her death. Fans speculated that the change was made because the writers were unhappy with how pervy it made Jonathan look, even if the larger sequence itself was already a bit creepy.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Dead at 77

Tony Dow, the Hollywood veteran best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has died. He was 77. In a statement to ET, the actor's reps, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, said Dow died Tuesday morning. "Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate,...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
MOVIES
Collider

Dakota Johnson Makes 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Feel Like a Warm Hug

Cha Cha Real Smooth is very much Cooper Raiff's creation. He wrote/directed/produced/edited and starred in this Sundance charmer, and creates the entire homey attitude and lo-fi atmosphere that the film surrounds itself in. But what turns this film into a story of warmth and compassion rather than an exercise in unmitigated whimsy is his co-star Dakota Johnson. Raiff's character Andrew, despite being congeniality personified, is certainly not without his flaws. But a coming of age story like Andrew's often ends up with tunnel vision, with all the world's conundrums swirling around the protagonist's adolescence. Johnson's Domino enters the turbulence of Andrew's early 20s not as someone with a role to play but as someone with her own winding road waiting to be traveled. Johnson's ability to anchor Raiff's coming of age tale in the real world comes from her treatment as a co-protagonist rather than someone billed in the supporting cast.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Episodes#Just Another Day#Rear Window#Point Place#American#Foreign Exchange
Collider

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' Cancelled After Seven Seasons on TBS

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to cancel Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee’s representatives confirmed the news, stating the show “will not return to the network in the fall.”. The cancellation news comes in light alongside other popular late night show cancellations, which include TBS’...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How To Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3: Where Is the New Season Streaming?

Harley Quinn is an adult-animated series created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, and Dean Lorey, which stars the titular DC Comics character of the same name. The series ultimately follows Harley’s chaotic life after breaking up with the Joker. While trying to prove her worth as a villain to join the Legion of Doom, Harley makes an unusual assortment of new friends. Together, they find themselves in crazy situations involving other heroes and villains, with the fate of Gotham hanging in the balance, and realize they may not be bad as they once thought.
TV SERIES
Collider

From the Recording Booth to the Soundstage: 4 of Rihanna's Best Film Performances

There is a lot to say about the one and only Rihanna; not only is she one of the best-selling musicians of all time, a CEO whose brands have now become staples of the beauty and fashion industry, a trailblazer in fashion, and one of the best-dressed people in history, but she's also got a pretty solid acting career under her belt too. Her lustrous career is something that very few ever get to experience, and it's clear that she isn't going away any time soon, with her future biopic bound to hit the silver screen one day.
MOVIES
Collider

Ranking the 10 Strongest Characters in 'The Boys'

After three seasons of The Boys, viewers have been exposed to some of the most exciting superheroes with dynamic powers that can often be difficult to quantify. The nature of the strength of characters in The Boys will vary greatly. Even though their powers were created through Compound V, not all heroes are made equal.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
BGR.com

Ana de Armas was the best part of The Gray Man – here’s where else to see her on Netflix

On paper, a brunette Cuban actress might sound like an odd casting choice for the role of Marilyn Monroe in one of Netflix’s most anticipated new movies coming later this year. The simple fact of the matter, though, is that when it comes to Ana de Armas — stay with us here, because this is a kind of Hollywood-insidery take that might be a little hard to follow — she is a scene-stealing, heart-breaking, impossible-to-dislike performer who is apparently bound by nothing.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'I Am Groot' Reactions Call It Cute, Clever, and a Series the Whole Family Will Love

While the third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy series is still a few months away, that doesn't mean we will have to wait long to see the return of the popular character Groot as Baby Groot has his own series making its way to Disney+ in just two weeks time titled I Am Groot. Early reactions to the upcoming animated series starring the tiny Flora Colossus are starting to hit social media, with many describing the series in a single word: Cute. While the series and its star have won the hearts of viewers with their cuteness, the series has also been praised for being able to capture the familiar Guardians' humor while also providing a deeper insight into Groot's personality, and is even described as a little dark while retaining its family-friendly nature.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Wedding Season': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is known for hot weather, beach adventures, and childhood family vacations. Those of a certain age may also have another perennial association in mind: wedding season. Whether not interested in marriage, in casual relationships, or still figuring things out romantically, the pressure to tie the knot is palpable for the not married at this time of year. Attending wedding after wedding can be a daunting and emotionally draining task. It can be a fiscally draining one as well, especially if you are part of the wedding party. A study done by Wedding Wire noted that the estimated average cost of being a bridesmaid is $1200 for each wedding. Given all this, it's certainly understandable that many people are uncomfortable with wedding season and choose to avoid it if possible. Sometimes a super-involved parent can be comforting in this situation, as people can sit back and have their parents arrange their matches for them. Other times, it can be an unwelcome imposition. Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy film Wedding Season explores just this premise.
TV SERIES
Collider

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Will Guillermo Ever Stop Wanting to be a Vampire? Harvey Guillén Weighs In

Two weeks after the Season 4 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows, the cast swept into San Diego Comic-Con and joined Collider's Perri Nemiroff for an interview to talk about all things vampires, the ambitious Night Market scene, the eerie baby Colin Robinson, and of course Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) near-constant wish of being turned into a vampire by Nandor (Kayvan Novak).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Cast & Character Guide: Who Will the Baba Yaga be Fighting Next?

The cinematic journey of John Wick is only two years away from being a decade long, and it doesn't seem like this roller coaster of an action franchise will be ending any time soon. The long-running franchise has been rightly heralded by fans and critics alike as the best action film series going today, with its impeccable fight choreography and ever-expanded lore and universe being second to none for the genre. That universe seems to keep getting bigger, with the upcoming Ana de Armas-starring spin-off film Ballerina in early development as well as The Continental prequel show set to hit Starz later this year.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Whale' First Look Shows Brendan Fraser's Transformation to a 600-Pound Man

Brendan Fraser is officially back in the first look at Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale. The actor stars in the A24 production as a reclusive obese man who struggles to rekindle his relationship with his 17-year-old daughter. Playing alongside Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink, it's his first leading role in a film since taking the reins in the film Breakout back in 2013.The Whale is set to debut during the Venice Film Festival later this year.
MOVIES
Collider

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Casts Harry Shum Jr.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Harry Shum Jr. has been added to the cast of ABC’s long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Deadline has reported. He joins recently cast other first-year surgical residents played by actors Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho for Season 19 of the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

Lance Reddick on Joining 'Resident Evil' Universe and Playing the Many Sides of Albert Wesker

From creator Andrew Dabb, the Netflix series Resident Evil (which hails from the popular media franchise created by Capcom) serves as the third live-action adaptation set in this universe. The show, which takes its backstory and lore from the video games but branches off into its own original continuity, is set over a perspective of dual timelines, one taking place in our present and one set in a semi-distant future.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy