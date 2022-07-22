The 10 Best 'That 70s Show' Episodes, Ranked

FX's What We Do In The Shadows has had plenty of fun guest stars throughout its four seasons but one of the first to appear on the comedy/horror mockumentary series is Beanie Feldstein, who played one of Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) LARPing virgin friends. As the series progressed in the first season, Jenna's arc became more of a focus, with the show detailing the unfair treatment that the young woman receives from her peers. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has sympathy for the poor virgin and turns her into a vampire in the episode "Manhattan Night Club." In "Citizenship," the show dives more into Jenna's transformation as a vampire, with Nadja notably training Jenna to get her first kill. Jenna ultimately gains the unique power of invisibility and sucks the blood out of some douche at a party; however, the arc of the newly formed vampire ends following that particular episode. Now, part of that had to do with scheduling, as it was reported that Feldstein had a role in Season 2, but she had filming commitments that wouldn't allow her to return.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO