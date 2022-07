MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A political debate takes the Varsity Theater stage Sunday for the second time in as many weeks, this one featuring three of the candidates for Governor. The event, hosted by Marquette University, was a platform for Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun to discuss critical topics and issues for Wisconsin Voters. Each hopes to take the Republican bid on the August 9th primary election, going on to face incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. Topics spanned the state’s budget surplus, education, crime, abortion, and the economy.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO