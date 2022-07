Ryan Day was very adamant about what he expects for Ohio State in 2022. He stated that another 11-2 finish won’t cut it according to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Day spoke about what it’s been like to work with new DC Jim Knowles on Wednesday. The Buckeyes had problems on the defensive side of the ball last year, and he expects a much better performance from his defense. The Buckeyes allowed 20.9 points, 366.6 yards passing, and 119. 7 yards rushing per game in 2021.

