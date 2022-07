Picture it: You’re in the most romantic setting in the world, reciting the most romantic lines to someone whose entire personality has been concoted to be as attractive as humanly possible. It’s simply no wonder that movie stars fall in love on-set. Two people – who, by the way, have already passed a chemistry test – spending that much time together? Well, it’s bound to happen.But while sparks fly sporadically (a publicity-perfect fling is a dime a dozen), the real thing is harder to come by. Below are 11 couples whose on-screen dalliances resulted in actual, real-life marriage.Jennifer Lopez and...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO