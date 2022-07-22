ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo From Baby Malti's 6 Month Birthday Celebration

By Angela Andaloro
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday celebrations briefly took a backseat to a big milestone for her little girl. On Friday, Chopra Jonas shared photos from her recent 40th birthday beach vacation with family and friends. Amid the fun-filled photos was a sweet shot where Chopra Jonas holds her daughter, Malti...

www.aol.com

Comments / 8

Colleen Semsar
3d ago

who cares about that..a few years the divorce will come and baby moo moo will another Hollywood broken home statistic

Reply
2
Related
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Danielle Jonas
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Joe Jonas
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Baby Malti#
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Split After Surprising Twins Revelation

Elon Musk, 51, and Australian actress Natasha Bassett, 28, have split, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The news comes just days after the billionaire Space X founder confirmed that he and Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed twins into the world in Nov. 2021, bringing the total number of his children to ten. And according to our source, Natasha pulled the plug on their “romantic” relationship after his big reveal, but she “hopes that they can still be friends.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Baby No. 6? Brian Austin Green reveals whether he wants more kids

Brian Austin Green revealed he is “done” having kids, nearly one month after welcoming son Zane with Sharna Burgess. “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday, joking that he would need “a school bus or something” with a sixth kid.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shared an Update and New Photo of Their Baby Girl Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sharing how they're settling into parenthood. Chopra recently posted a new photo of their daughter, Malti Marie, on her Instagram, while Jonas gave an update on her health. Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU after being born via surrogate in January. Chopra and Jonas took her home in May, they revealed on Mother's Day.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jill Duggar Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3

Jill Duggar Dillard is giving her Instagram followers a first look at baby number three. The Counting On alum took to the social media platform to introduce baby Frederick to the world after getting settled at home with husband Derick Dillard and their two older sons, Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7, even giving insight into the special meaning behind his name.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy