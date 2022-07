The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty to improve upon at the trade deadline. While Juan Soto would be a nice addition, he’s not at the top of their list. As stunning as that may be to hear for some fans, Soto doesn’t solve most of the Cardinals’ biggest problems. In fact, St. Louis most glaring need is pitching, especially with Steven Matz and Jack Flaherty out for the foreseeable future.

