Boston, MA

Terrified Passengers Jump From Windows as Fire Engulfs Train in Boston

By Inside Edition Staff
insideedition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire broke out on a train Thursday morning as it traveled over the Mystic River in Boston, prompting some passengers to jump out of the windows to safety. Flames and smoke poured...

www.insideedition.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Rt. 24 crash, car fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Rt. 24 in Avon early Saturday. Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said a sedan and dump truck collided under the Harrison Boulevard overpass. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
MassLive.com

Party boat catches fire off Massachusetts coast with 54 on board

Fire broke out Monday morning in the engine room of a party boat sailing off the coast of Massachusetts with more than four dozen people on board, officials said. Plymouth firefighters escorted the boat two miles back to shore after crewmembers extinguished the flames, the town fire department said. Fifty-four...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Braintree home a total loss after fire

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A fire tore through a home in Braintree Sunday afternoon, leaving it a total loss. Fire Chief James O’Brien said conditions at 32 Townsend St. were “very tough” for firefighters and included high heat and strong winds. One resident was home when the...
BRAINTREE, MA
WCVB

2nd Plymouth home destroyed in fire in matter of days

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A home in Plymouth was destroyed early Sunday when a fire tore through the residence. Firefighters were called at 6:35 a.m. to 9 Overlook Circle for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames throughout the home. The occupants, a family of three,...
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of woman killed in early morning Route 24 crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston

Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?

Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Mail theft is on the rise nationally; so are check washing scams

NATICK, Mass. — With inflation spiking, scammers are working overtime to steal your hard-earned money. The latest fraud scheme involves stealing checks from mailboxes. 25 Investigates was contacted by a Natick man whose checking account was wiped out in March through a check washing scam. Our team began looking at how checks are swiped from the postal service and how consumers can better protect themselves.
NATICK, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Puncture-proof, spiked Coyote Vest

After a scary, too-close, daytime encounter with a coyote on Rocky Neck, I got my dog Jeffrey a puncture-proof, spiked Coyote Vest (with a rainbow of fake “whiskers” to confuse the coyote) to wear on his walks by the water. These amazing vests were created by a couple...
GLOUCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Heat wave breaks at last, bringing merciful highs in the low 80s to Massachusetts — but don’t celebrate for long

A nearly week-long heat wave that at points sent temperatures over 100 degrees broke overnight Monday, delivering needed relief to the scorched residents of Massachusetts. From Tuesday of last week through Monday, temperatures stayed defiantly in the 90s in many areas of the Bay State, while equally-persistent humidity made the heat feel even stronger. On Sunday — the heat wave’s final peak — Boston reached 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, a record for the date and the first time the city hit triple digits in more than a year, weather officials said.
BOSTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Mooo….Burlington is Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA

