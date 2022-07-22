ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

5-person Soccer Is Scoring in Door County

By Kevin Boneske
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn organizer of the adult five-versus-five soccer league that’s kicking off its first season in Door County hopes the program will establish itself on an annual basis like other summer sports in the county. “It’s something that I thought the county’s always been missing,” said Ben Fitzgerald, who...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Kewaunee Fish Tops Record Field in K/D Salmon Tourney

In his 40 years as president of the committee that runs the Kewaunee/Door (K/D) County Salmon Tournament, Jerry MacMillin of Sturgeon Bay has seen and heard it all. Big fish spooling an entire reel? Uh huh. Would-be prizewinners straightening hooks or breaking lines? You bet. Anglers landing a fish that could have won or placed very high in the tournament if they’d have purchased a ticket? Sadly, yes.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Gibraltar Collaborates to Offer New 4K Classes

Gibraltar Area School District educators are preparing to offer public 4-year-old kindergarten (4K), making the district one of the last in the state to offer the program. But when 4K classes start Sept. 6, Gibraltar certainly will not be starting from scratch. New Gibraltar Elementary Principal Lauren Ward has taught...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Removal of Memorial Pole Opens Mysterious Past

“What the Door County Historical Society, the state historical society, and the Wisconsin Conservation Commission say may someday be forgotten. But may our acts and our deeds be an incentive to those who came after us to show their devotion to their worthy fellows.”. — C.E. Boughten, a newspaper editor...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Carita C. (Hilmes) Nelson

Carita C. Nelson, 104 years of Sturgeon Bay, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while residing at Pine Crest Residential Living. She was born December 10, 1917, in Sheboygan, WI the daughter of Julius F. and Charlotte A. (Stoesser) Hilmes. Carita graduated from Central High School in 1935. She then worked for Sills Photography Studio in Sheboygan as a photographer’s assistant.
STURGEON BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
Door County, WI
Sports
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Audrey D. (McKenna) Milbach

Audrey D. Milbach, 60 years, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly after being transferred to Door County Medical Center following a short illness, being diagnosed with cancer in February of this year. She was born October 15, 1961, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Robert B. and Roberta I. (Hackl) McKenna....
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Janice (Gauldin) Mason

Janice G. Mason, 84 years old of Ellison Bay, WI, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay after suffering a stroke and a Traumatic Brain Injury. She was born January 24, 1938 in Eden, NC. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Sally (Hall) Gauldin. Janice graduated from Draper High School where she met her future husband, the late Thomas Ray Mason. On November 22, 1956, Janice married Thomas R. Mason in Draper, NC. She & Ray both worked for Sears Roebuck in N.C. Ray was transferred with Sears to New York, NY and they lived in Princeton, NJ where Janice worked at RCA. Then Ray was transferred to Chicago with Sears. They lived in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Thomas preceded her in death December 14, 2021.
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: David Noel Swingen

David Noel Swingen of Sturgeon Bay died unexpectedly on July 20, 2022, at the age of 74. David was born June 2, 1948, in Stoughton, WI, to Dorothy Swingen (née Slinde) and Clarence Swingen. On December 7, 1979, he married Kelly Swingen (née Bluemle). In 1984, he and Kelly settled in Sturgeon Bay to be closer to family and to live in a small community where they happily raised their two sons, Joshua and Zachary.
STURGEON BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Soccer Ball#Volleyball#Pacers#Lsb Door County League
Door County Pulse

Development Coming to Highway 42/57 in Sevastopol

A rezoning approval has paved the way for a commercial development backed by residential homes along the Town of Sevastopol’s highly visible Highway 42/57 corridor. The vacant land is located at 4115 Hwy 42/57, on the west side of the highway south of C&W Auto. The official approval from the Door County Board of Supervisors Tuesday was to rezone about 15 acres of land from countryside to commercial center, and about 17.5 acres from countryside to small estate.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Taxidermy Demo, Chalk Art at Historical Museum

The Door County Historical Museum will host a taxidermy demonstration with master taxidermist Mike Orthober on July 30, 10 am – 4 pm, and another on Aug. 27. Orthober, the creator of the museum’s Seasons of Life diorama and a member of the Taxidermy Hall of Fame, will demonstrate his skills as he prepares a songbird for display and answer visitors’ questions.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

From Egg Harbor to Rock Island

Learn about the history of Rock Island long before it became a state park during a special presentation from the Egg Harbor Historical Society on Aug. 16, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. Tim Sweet, who has invested years in preserving lighthouses and telling...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Bomb Threat Cleared at NWTC

No suspicious packages or explosives were discovered after a bomb threat came in July 21 for the Sturgeon Bay campus of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC). The Sturgeon Bay Police Department gave the all-clear after the campus at 229 N. 14th Ave. was shut down for about five hours. Emergency-services...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Door County Pulse

Lutsey Named Head of Climate Change Coalition

Baileys Harbor resident Jeff Lutsey has been named executive director of the Climate Change Coalition of Door County, taking a new position in what has been a volunteer-driven organization since its founding 10 years ago. Lutsey brings a wealth of climate- and environment-related experience to the coalition. He is part...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Learn about Early Settlements of Door County

The Egg Harbor Historical Society (eggharborhistory.org) will present “Door County’s Early Inland Settlements” on Aug. 2, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. Migrating from Europe to escape famine, disease, war and oppressive governments during the late 1800s and early 1900s, a...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Seasonal RV Park Not Recommended by Gardner Plan Commission

A proposal to locate a seasonal RV park in the 3400 block of County CC, where a mobile-home park used to be located, was unanimously recommended for denial Monday by the Gardner Plan Commission. Neighbors of the proposed Goetz RV Park were among those filling the Gardner Town Hall to...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Help Stop Vandalism in Door County Parks

The Door County Parks Department is asking for assistance from the public in its effort to stop the vandalism that’s been happening in county park restrooms. Since the beginning of July, there have been multiple acts of vandalism involving fecal matter in the restrooms, and additional security measures have been installed in response.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ephraim Tables Decision on Housing Development

The Ephraim Planning Commission tabled a decision on a 22-unit, single-family housing proposal for 15 acres behind the Spa at Sacred Grounds. Though a final decision won’t be made until August, the commissioners indicated they plan to deny the request from Chris Schmelz and Keith Garot for a conditional-use permit (CUP) for additional density on the lots.
EPHRAIM, WI
Door County Pulse

Take the Community Needs Assessment

The Door County Public Health department has had a more visible presence in the community during the past couple of years as it has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Door County, a little more than 75% of those who are eligible for the vaccine have received the first full series, and many have received boosters as well.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy