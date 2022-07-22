5-person Soccer Is Scoring in Door County

Janice G. Mason, 84 years old of Ellison Bay, WI, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay after suffering a stroke and a Traumatic Brain Injury. She was born January 24, 1938 in Eden, NC. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Sally (Hall) Gauldin. Janice graduated from Draper High School where she met her future husband, the late Thomas Ray Mason. On November 22, 1956, Janice married Thomas R. Mason in Draper, NC. She & Ray both worked for Sears Roebuck in N.C. Ray was transferred with Sears to New York, NY and they lived in Princeton, NJ where Janice worked at RCA. Then Ray was transferred to Chicago with Sears. They lived in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Thomas preceded her in death December 14, 2021.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO