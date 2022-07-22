ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does eating spicy food give me acid reflux?

By Dr Emma Davies
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's all down to capsaicin, the chemical compound that causes food to taste spicy. Acid reflux occurs when the stomach’s contents shoot back up into the oesophagus, which can cause an unpleasant burning sensation. People with frequent symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn may be diagnosed with gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD)....

