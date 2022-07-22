ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kid Capri Opens Up About His Beef With DJ Scratch, DJ Culture & More

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Kid Capri is a legendary DJ who has impacted Hip-Hop and the art of DJ-ing significantly during the span of his career. So when he started beefing with fellow legend DJ Scratch last year, Hip-Hop heads wondered how their issues began.

On Friday, July 22, The Breakfast Club got the opportunity to sit down with the iconic DJ to talk about everything from his new album to his thoughts on the beef he has with DJ Scratch. Months after he and Scratch performed at KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane's Verzuz battle, the 55-year-old mixtape pioneer explained what happened between him and DJ Scratch that night.

"The Verzuz was the icing on the cake man," Capri explained. "We already had some issues. And let me just say this, Scratch is somebody I spoke to every other day. This is like my brother so for things to happen the way it did I was more hurt than mad because I didn't see that coming."

After Scratch backed Kane and Capri rocked with KRS for the battle, Scratch addressed the perceived tension between both DJ's that night in a now-deleted Instagram post. In the post, he alleged Capri wasn't aware of the DJ battle segment of the battle and accused him of trying to diss Kane. Capri fired back and claimed Scratch was lying.

"Before the Verzuz came, I wasn't rocking with him at all," Capri explains. "And then when the Verzuz came, when I was asked to do it, I felt like it was bigger than me. It ain't about me. Let me just go and do the event. It's about these guys. I want to see them get their flowers so let's make it happen. So when I go to the venue, the first thing I did I seen Scratch and I hugged him. I was like 'Yo we don't rock right now but I love you and we'll see eye-to-eye later on at some point' and I walked away. that was it... And the whole time, he had a whole set up where he was trying to s**t on me in front of the whole world. He took that opportunity to do that which wasn't a smart thing first of all because I'm not the dude you do that to."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kid Capri also talk about the state of DJ culture and lists his Mount Rushmore of DJ's. Watch a clip below and catch the entire interview up top.

