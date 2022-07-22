ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ex Rockets Coach Johnny Egan Dies at 83

By Matt Galatzan
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYQIp_0gpF69qO00

The Providence alum began his coaching career with the Houston Rockets.

The National Basketball Retired Players Association announced that former Houston Rockets standout and coach Johnny Egan passed away at the age of 83.

Egan played with the Rockets and Knicks, among other stops, before eventually taking over as the head coach for Houston.

According to the Houston Chronicle , Egan died of a head injury suffered in a fall.

During his 11-year career, Egan had his high-scoring season with the Knicks in 1964. The Providence alum, who led the Friars to an NIT title in 1961 at Madison Square Garden, averaged 14.1 points over 42 games in his first tour with the Knicks after playing for the Detroit Pistons. He was later one of three players dealt to the Baltimore Bullets for Walt Bellamy in 1965, and was later taken by both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in separate expansion drafts.

Egan was also part of the Los Angeles Lakers' run to the 1969 NBA Finals, where he was the fourth-leading postseason scorer behind Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

Egan's playing days ended with the San Diego/Houston Rockets and he would become the fourth head coach in franchise history in 1973. He helped guide the Rockets to their first-ever playoff series victory, ironically topping the Knicks in a best-of-three series in 1975 before falling to the Boston Celtics in five. In three seasons at the Houston helm , Egan amassed a 129-152 record.

The Rockets acknowledged Egan's contributions to the franchise in a statements posted on Twitter:

INLINE

INLINE

Egan is survived by his two children John Jr. and Kim.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What Dominique Wilkins Said About Durant

Kevin Durant's trade request has sparked a plethora of different reactions from analysts, fans and former players. The latest prominent figure to comment on Durant's trade request is former Atlanta Hawks star Domonique Wilkins. Wilkins ultimately believes Durant should stay with the Brooklyn Nets and find a way to get...
NBA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Detroit, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Al Horford's brother responds to Celtics report on Twitter

The Boston Celtics are said to be squarely in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason, but the brother of one of their star players says we should not believe any of the reports that are swirling. Both Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Odell Beckham Sends Clear Message: NFL World Reacts

The 2022 NFL season sits fewer than two months away, but veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is still looking for a new home. After playing the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ earned his first Super Bowl victory. Unfortunately, that ring came with a cost as he tore his ACL during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics offered this trade package to Nets for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have grabbed a ticket in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The Celtics have engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks regarding Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning. The Athletic's Shams Charania followed by reporting that Boston actually sent a trade offer to Brooklyn for Durant, which the Nets turned down and countered.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Johnny Egan
Person
Elgin Baylor
Person
Jerry West
Person
Walt Bellamy
FanSided

Braves would be forced to trade this top prospect for Juan Soto

If the Braves did trade for Juan Soto, they’d be forced to deal some of their top prospect capital — namely hotshot rookie Michael Harris II. The likelihood that Soto is traded before the deadline lowers by the day, as the Nationals trade demand for the 23-year-old star is rightly high. Washington prefers a Herschel Walker-like trade package, so a rival NL East team would really have to pay up.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Houston Rockets#The Houston Chronicle#Nit#The Detroit Pistons#The Baltimore Bullets#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Boston Celtics
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Clippers Sign New Player

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed Moussa Diabaté to a two-way contract. Diabaté was drafted by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he spent the NBA Summer League with the team. He averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers extended contract for crucial member of franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had a very busy offseason when it comes to changes made to the team’s roster, but the same cannot be said for the team’s coaching staff. Earlier this offseason, the team hired new head coach Darvin Ham. He’s made a number of hires to his staff as well. However, one coach that will remain on the team’s staff from the previous regime is Phil Handy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

The Bronny James Show Invades Peach Jam

North Augusta, S.C. – Bronny James jogs through layup lines on the shiny hardwood floor before his game at Riverview Park Activities Center, bobbing his head and mouthing the words of the song blasting through his golden headphones. His focus is stoic; impressively so, considering the chaos ensuing around...
NBA
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
308
Followers
271
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy